The Franklin County Humane Society has 60 cats and 20 dogs ready for adoption.
The shelter also is providing temporary care for an additional 50 pets who are on the path to adoption-ready status.
A “Homecoming” adoption event fee of $50 for all pets offers a significant discount off FCHS standard adoption fees which normally range from $95 for cats to $180 for puppies.
The reduced “Homecoming” adoption fee of $50 includes the same services as the standard fees: vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station.
Volunteers are needed to staff mobile adoption events that introduce pets to potential adoptive families.
“The ‘Homecoming’ adoption special is a wonderful opportunity to welcome a new pet into your family but people who aren’t ready to add a pet to their home can help us make adoptions happen by volunteering,” Mary Lovern, mobile adoption volunteer coordinator and FCHS board member, said.
Volunteers with the mobile adoption program help transport animals to an off-site location and accompany the pets during the event. Volunteers introduce the pet to potential adoptive families.
“Mobile adoption events often require five hours or more of volunteer time but they are an incredibly rewarding way to spend a day,” Lovern said.
Individuals interested in helping with mobile adoptions can contact Lovern at 314-550-7502.
Learn more about other FCHS services and volunteer opportunities by attending FCHS Volunteer Orientation. Orientation is held at the shelter, located at 1222 W. Main St., Union, on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. The next session will be Oct. 6, from 2-3 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Laura Amlong, FCHS Director of Development, at Laura@fchsmo.org or visit the humane society on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or at fchsmo.org.
Information about adoptions can be found on Facebook, at fchsmo.org or by calling 636-583-4300.