The Franklin County Humane Society, located at 1222 W. Main in Union, will be closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, for an annual deep cleaning of the shelter.
The shelter will reopen Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. for normal business hours.
“FCHS employees clean our facilities daily. We are closed to the public each Tuesday to focus on a thorough weekly cleaning, but a deep cleaning is needed periodically to ensure the successful operation of our facility,” said shelter manager Leighann Hoekel.
“To have the most effective sanitization we have to move everything around and that requires us to close to the public for a few days,” she explained.
FCHS welcomes court appointed community service workers to report to the shelter to help with cleaning. The shelter also welcomes donations of cleaning supplies.
Donated cleaning supplies are used year-round.
Due to the focus on cleaning, dog walking volunteers should wait until Thursday, July 18, to walk the shelter dogs.
Regular business hours for FCHS are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Tuesdays; open Wednesdays through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed Sundays.
People can learn more about the services and volunteer opportunities by visiting on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or contact Laura Amlong, director of development, at Laura@fchsmo.org.