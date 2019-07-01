The Franklin County Homeless Task Force plans for a new shelter stalled in May, but the group still is committed to helping people.
Its creation in 2016 already has brought area agencies together, and in doing so, has made helping people much easier.
“All the agencies, we work with different people and different families and do things in a little bit different ways to help,” Michelle Crider, director of Loving Hearts Outreach, said. “But, we’re all after the same thing and that’s to get people in housing or keep people in housing.”
Members of the task force stopped by The Missourian to discuss how the task force has helped the area’s homeless population. Karen Dawson, founder and president of Harvest Table; Nicky Coleman, director of Harmony House; Annie Foncannon, executive director of the Franklin County Community Resource Board; and Crider, all work for organizations that help the homeless.
Organizations
It takes a combined effort from many agencies.
“I may not have all the financial resources to pay the rent, but (Michelle) might have that,” Dawson said. “I can give them food, some other things, and some education. Everyone has their own niche.”
Dawson’s Harvest Table started as a weekly outreach meal and has evolved. A full-time registered nurse now attends the dinners. The organization helps with clothing and how to fill out job forms.
Crider said Loving Hearts provides immediate emergency assistance. It’s a food pantry first and foremost, but can help assist with rent, mortgage, utilities, school supplies, medication and even Christmas gifts.
“If they come in and they’re within the guidelines, they show their identification,” Crider said. “They may have to show their income. But, they’re kind of in and out, it’s pretty quick. We don’t have counseling services or work one on one, ours is a little bit quicker.”
Coleman said Harmony House helps adults with mental illness.
“During the day we’re a community of peers who come together to run the clubhouse program,” Coleman said. “There are different job tasks to do to volunteer for during the day. We build their self-confidence and get them back into their work field if that’s what they want to do. We have a thrift store. We cook lunch. We work on business things. If someone wants to go back to school, we can assist them with that as well.”
Foncannon said the Franklin County Community Resource Board was formed by the county commissioners nearly 12 years ago. It was created with the purpose of looking at the system and care for children and families.
The board also helped start the homeless task force.
Collaboration
“I think that there are success stories every day that the community doesn’t know about,” Crider said. “It may not even be a homeless person or family, but every time the agencies keep a family in their home by helping them with their rent and sometimes utilities, if we keep them in their home, they don’t become homeless.”
While sustaining people’s ability to stay in their home is the task force’s preferred strategy, that doesn’t always happen.
“Anytime I have the opportunity to pay someone’s rent and keep them in the housing that they’re in, that’s the first choice we’re going to make,” Crider said. “Rather than to find someone a new place to live. That’s always going to be option No. 1.”
That’s not going to work for everyone though. Some people need other services before they can be in a sustainable home by themselves without an agency’s help, Crider said.
One example is the ability of the organizations coming together.
During the meeting, Dawson brought to the group’s attention that she has been working with a couple who need dental care. Instantly, she received three different, but all helpful answers from Crider, Coleman and Foncannon. That led them to discussing other ways to help the couple.
“Sorry, we’ve gotten off track,” Crider said.
“This is what we do when we get together,” Coleman said.
But that collaboration has helped lead to people getting help.
Success Stories
Dawson said she worked with a couple who were living out of a dumpster by the riverfront. She said the woman came from a previous abusive relationship, and while at a at a Harvest Table Saturday dinner she was visibly upset because she had a job interview coming up, but couldn’t find a place to take a shower.
“So, through working with people like Michelle, or St. Vincent de Paul, I found the money to put them up in a hotel for two days,” Dawson said. “I took her myself and got her hair done. She got the job, and he got one too.”
Even after they get a job, whether it’s the couple mentioned, or any homeless person, it still takes time to save up for a down payment for the first month’s rent. Dawson helped out the couple from the time they each got a job to when they had enough money to get an apartment.
Dawson said she can call anyone involved in the task force looking for anything she needs, such as a bed or dishes. In two days or less, she’ll have what she needs.
“Success comes from what all of us do,” Dawson said.
Foncannon added that couch hopping for youth is prevalent. She said less than 10 students in the area are doing that now, but that doesn’t mean they have a home.
“They’re truly homeless. They can get kicked out of that situation at any time,” Foncannon said. “They go from friend to friend to friend until they burn those bridges”
She said that two students she worked with were taken in by a host family. The pair had a bad relationship with a parent. The youngest was still in high school and recently graduated. Foncannon said the youngest was able to get to school every day to graduate. Then got a drivers license and just got a car.
The student is going on to East Central College in the fall before moving on to a four-year university in the spring. Foncannon said the student wants to become a special education teacher. The older sibling has been getting aid from the task force, but they think the sibling will become a success story too.
“This took everyone working together to get this done,” Foncannon said.
Dawson said another man she had been working with for years, is now eight months sober with a job and an apartment. At one point, the man was a panhandler.
“For years, nobody thought he was going to get off the street,” Foncannon said. “That was just how he was going to live. But, he’s also a very caring person. He cared about everyone else on the street, and made sure they knew where to get food or supplies.”
The Future
Prior to the task force, communication was difficult. That isn’t the case now.
“Now it’s so much better because we’re all aligned together,” Dawson said. “I know who to call. I think it’s created this incredible, like the best in people.”
“It’s a network,” Crider said.
They want the community to get involved.
“I hear it all the time, ‘I haven’t been working for six months or so because of medical (reason),’ and I’ll ask, ‘So what have you been doing?,’ and they’ll say they’ve been spending all of their savings,” Crider said. “So they utilized everything they saved over however many years before they went to ask for help.”
Crider said that becoming homeless happens fast through a series of unfortunate events. The group just wants everyone to see what the homeless population is actually like. Simple ways to get involved include attending a Harvest Table dinner served every Saturday from 5-6 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or attending the next task force meeting Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Washington Police Station.
Every organization is always in need of help, whether through volunteering or financially.
“I’ve truly come to believe that none of (the task force’s success) is possible in this town, without the work of every agency in some way or another,” Dawson said. “It gives (the homeless) a sense of belonging. But more importantly, we instill a sense of dignity and humanity.”