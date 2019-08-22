The Washington Historical Society will present its annual fundraising dinner “Celebration of the Franklin County Bicentennial” Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Busch Brewery.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. Williams Brothers will serve the meal at 6:45 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Benjamin Franklin with “Bicentennial Reflections.”
The evening will end with an oral auction of new items and historical treasures. This is an official bicentennial event.
Guests do not need to be a society member to attend. People are asked to register by Tuesday, Sept. 17, at washmohistorical.org/fundraising-dinner/ or by mailing checks to Washington Historical Society, P.O. Box 146, Washington, MO 63090.
The cost is $50 per person. This event helps fund operating expenses, such as utilities, insurance, supplies, repairs, director’s salary, website, etc.
The society owns two properties — the Washington Historical Society Museum and the AME Annex building. It also maintains the Kohmueller Farmstead and the Firehouse Museum.
Anyone interested in becoming a member should visit washmohistorical.org/how-to-join.