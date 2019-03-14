There will be various daily full closures of Highway C between Highways 100 and 50 over the next several weeks.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), closures were slated to begin Thursday, March 14, and will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through the closure locations.
Crews will start at Highway 100 and work their way south each day toward Highway 50. The work is expected to be completed in mid to late April. All work is weather permitting, MoDOT said.