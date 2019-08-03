There seems to be no shortage of bridges, both big and small, in Franklin County that need attention of some sort.
Some bridges in the county have been replaced with multimillion dollar spans while others have been patched and repaired until they could be replaced.
County Highway Administrator Ron Williams prioritizes bridge replacement projects and budgets for about five each year at one level of the process and the proposed projects are then approved by the county commission.
On Tuesday, the Shawnee Ford, Hendricks and Elmont bridge replacements were discussed and approved.
Shawnee Ford Bridge
After years of planning, concrete was poured on the replacement of the Shawnee Ford bridge over the Bourbeuse River about 11 miles northwest of Sullivan.
When the contract was originally awarded to construct a new three-span bridge consisting of two 90-foot sections and one 120-foot section, the estimated completion date was June 28, 2019.
Due to heavy rains this spring and early summer, Williams said the bridge completion date will now be at the end of August.
More Funding
In February 2013, Franklin County entered into an Off-System Bridge Replacement (BRO) Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the replacement of the Shawnee Ford bridge.
The nearly $1.5 million bridge replacement is one of the most expensive Franklin County has undertaken with the county share being about $272,000. The rest of the bridge funding is coming from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) and the federal government.
On Tuesday, Williams informed the county commission that after speaking with colleagues and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) he discovered there were additional federal BRO funds that the county could use as its 20 percent match, saving the county roughly $300,000.
“Once all is said and done, the county won’t have to pay anything,” Williams said.
Younger
Williams explained the existing Shawnee Ford bridge, which was originally believed to have been constructed in the 1920s, is actually only about 50 years old.
Aerial photographs of the area were found from 1954, which showed no bridge structure at all in place. Photos of the same area from the early 1960s show a bridge in that location.
In 2017, the group doing the preliminary work, SCI Engineering, also found a Washington Citizen article from 1961 showing Franklin County purchased the steel trusses for a bridge from St. Francois County for $2,500.
Williams said the steel trusses were then rebuilt on new piers and road decking was constructed by the county in the early 1960s.
The trusses themselves are believed to be from the 1920s and were part of a bridge over the Big River, which was abandoned by the state when a new bridge was built on Highway 8 in that area.
The Citizen article states Franklin County Highway crews traveled to St. Francois County to dismantle the 190-foot section of trusses and transported them back to the Japan area in southwest Franklin County.
Hendricks Road Bridge
Upon Williams’ prompting, the county commission approved engineering work to be done on the Hendricks Road bridge outside Lonedell in the amount of $4,680.
The bridge on Hendricks Road is in need of immediate repairs, even though it is scheduled to be fully replaced in 2022.
Williams said the bridge is on a dead-end road and after a MoDOT biannual inspection, the bridge was limited to one-lane traffic and the weight limit was lowered to 5 tons.
“Since it is a dead-end, I’m not that concerned about the one lane,” Williams told the commission. “My biggest concern is emergency vehicles being able to use it. I would like to get the weight limit raised back up, and we need a report from a structural engineer for MoDOT to do that.”
Cochran Engineering, based in Union, was awarded the contract.
Elmont Road Bridge
Franklin County has now entered into an agreement with MoDOT and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the replacement of the Elmont Road bridge over Little Boone Creek outside Spring Bluff.
The state of Missouri offers funding for transportation-related projects through its Surface Transportation Program (STP).
The federal share for the project will be 80 percent, or $664,571 of the total $830,700 bridge replacement, leaving Franklin County to fill in the remaining 20 percent, or $166,129.
According to the agreement, preliminary engineering will begin in fall 2020.