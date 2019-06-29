A high court rule goes into effect Monday which could put criminal suspects back onto the streets a short time after committing a crime — with less assurance they will return to court.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton fears changes to the pretrial arrest and detention procedures will spark an increase in recidivism, causing frustration for citizens and within the law enforcement and legal communities.
Supreme Court Rule 33.01 goes into effect July 1 with the intent to provide nonserious offenders who can’t afford to bond out other options to leave custody but ensure they appear in court.
The rule orders lower courts, such as the 20th District Franklin County Circuit Courts, to use the least restrictive methods necessary to get criminal defendants to show up for their court dates.
In fact, monetary bond is the last resort for anyone charged with a crime who is determined to not be a danger to themselves or the public, including nonviolent felony charges, such as stealing.
“I fear the recidivism rate will jump,” said Pelton. “The potential to reoffend is much more prevalent — there is no doubt there is frustration in the community and we are, too.
“We don’t have any local control over this rule.”
Judges will make the determination of what alleged crimes are considered serious and what condition offenders must follow in lieu of a bond.
According to the rule, the court’s default position will be that defendants are released without bail, with the only requirements that they appear for all hearings, obey court orders and commit no new offenses. Additional conditions for release will not be added unless the court determines they are necessary to ensure trial attendance or protect public safety.
Monetary bail may not be considered as a condition of release unless no other conditions will be sufficient. Bails that exceed the defendant’s ability to pay are “impermissible.” Other conditions for release will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Instead of bond, a judge can consider alternatives, including requirements of electronic monitoring devices, curfews, periodic reporting to an officer of the court, medical or psychological treatments, and other options.
Felony stealing charges could be considered nonserious offenses, which could increase recidivism when taking into consideration how strongly addiction has taken root in the county.
“Addiction drives crime up,” Pelton said. “There will be people back out on the streets reoffending.”
Prosecutor’s Concerns
Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker has been following the evolution of the new rule since it was proposed in January during Supreme Court Chief Justice Fischer’s State of the Judiciary address.
Becker first voiced concerns with The Missourian in April, stating the rule could require additional work for already stretched prosecutors.
If prosecutors request an arrest warrant, Becker’s office must provide reasonable grounds to believe a defendant will not appear for a court summons, or else poses a danger to a crime victim or the community. A judge must agree with the prosecutor’s justification before issuing an arrest warrant.
When a person charged with a crime feels their rights under the new rule are violated they can file a writ, or civil case seeking release that must be heard by a judge.
On Thursday, Becker explained the prosecutor’s office will be required to respond to the writ with detailed information proving that a crime is serious enough to keep the suspect behind bars.
He added that a defense attorney and a prosecutor will have different views on the seriousness of a crime.
“Writs will be a tremendous amount of work,” Becker stated. “I expect 100s of writs throughout the state between now and Labor Day.”
According to Becker, a notable change will be the video dockets proceedings for bond reduction because prosecutors will have to put up a greater fight to keep defendants in jail.
Defendants held in jail on a warrant in most cases must receive an initial court hearing within two working days. With rare exception, defendants must be given reasonable conditions for release pending their trial.
Defendants who are unable to meet the conditions set for their release have a right to request a bail hearing for those conditions to be modified. The victims of crimes must be notified of such hearings and given a chance to testify.
Becker explained the initial hearings likely will be conducted through video docket, when the prosecutor’s office, judge and attorney for defendants are in a courtroom while defendants are streamed live from the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
The dockets have been informal and relatively quick to allow for several defendants to appear before the judge.
“Video dockets always have been extremely informal,” Becker said. “They still will be pretty informal, but now a record will be made and some evidence and arguments can be presented on the danger a defendant presented to a victim.
“There will be more discussion in the defendant’s criminal record.”
If a judge has “clear and convincing” evidence to believe that no conditions of release will do enough to protect crime victims or public safety, they may order that a defendant be held in jail without release until their trial. In such a case, the defendant is entitled to receive a trial within 120 days of a written request.
Typically as a case progresses through the court system, a defendant appears multiple times via video docket.
“Instead of half of a dozen informal dockets, the cases won’t be reviewed twice a week but there will be one semi-formal docket,” Becker said.
“That is the silver lining on this very, very gray cloud.”