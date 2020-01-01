For residents and government officials in Franklin County, 2019 was quite the roller coaster of challenges both old and new.
One of the most unexpected challenges that faced the county and dominated the news this summer was the hepatitis A outbreak which spread rapidly, and infected more than 80 people.
The spread of the virus among the high-risk community led to three restaurants being closed temporarily and nearly 4,100 vaccines being administered to employees and customers.
In 2019, Franklin County had the highest number of hepatitis A cases reported in the entire state of Missouri. The first case was reported Jan. 2, 2019.
Currently, there are 54 male cases and 27 female cases, ranging in age from 14 to 64.
Before January, the last reported case of hepatitis A in Franklin County was 10 years ago.
To deem an outbreak as over, the county has to go 100 days without a new confirmed case.
Since many of the cases reported last summer were employees of food service establishments, in July, the Franklin County Commission followed several neighboring counties and passed an ordinance requiring food service workers at all 500 establishments in Franklin County to be vaccinated.
Taxes
In a double whammy to county residents, 2019 saw property tax assessments go up countywide and as a result, more taxes were owed.
An unrelated issue complicated the tax woes when bills were mailed out two weeks later this year and featured a new format and look which caused more confusion and consternation.
About 45,000 of the 75,000 total parcels assessed went up in value, leading County Assessor Tom Copeland to send out letters to residents reminding them he did not set the tax rate, but instead the various taxing bodies their residences lie in set the tax rates.
Copeland’s office received thousands of calls about the tax hikes and his staff was able to work out many of the issues through phone conversations. In all, 224 people protested their tax bills with the board of equalization.
New County Collector Doug Trentmann had a rough go of his first year in the top spot when computer glitches delayed the tax bills from being mailed out, essentially giving residents less time to pay more money before the Dec. 31 deadline.
When residents did get their bills, the new look of the multi-page bills created a flood of calls to the collector’s office as well.
As of last week, Trentmann said things were going much smoother and the county had collected about half of the total taxes charged for 2019.
Jail/Prop P
After years of planning and securing a funding source supplied by the voter-approved Proposition P, ground was officially broken on the new Franklin County jail/911 facility in late June.
The $30 million project is now well underway and expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
In April 2018, voters approved a half-cent sales tax which in its first year of collections brought in $6.3 million to the county coffers.
Half of the Prop P money each year will go toward debt service on the jail and the other half will go to supplement the salaries of law enforcement officers throughout the county.
Special Road Districts
As has happened in the past, the necessity of special road districts was again questioned by city and county leaders.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the existence of special road districts in the county is antiquated and in reality, a double taxation on residents who live in them.
There are four special road districts operating in the county, affecting Washington, Sullivan, New Haven and Union.
Brinker explained the elimination of the special road districts would not necessarily lower residents’ taxes, but would ensure they weren’t being taxed twice, or three times for the same services.
Franklin County Highway Administrator Ron Williams said taking over the roughly 60 miles of roads currently maintained by four separate special road districts in the county would cause minimal changes to current operations.
Highway 47
After years of studies and meetings, a major, proactive step was taken in 2019 regarding the future of Highway 47.
Franklin County and the city of Union entered into an agreement to team up on an ambitious, and costly, project to create a mile-long, two-lane expressway to bypass the intersection of Highways 50 and 47 in Union.
The “Union Expressway” also would realign the northern section of Highway 47 to meet in a straight line with the southern portion.
The estimated cost of the construction of the expressway is $12,188,653, which could be subsidized by federal grants and the remaining local shares would be split equally between Union and Franklin County in a cost-share agreement.
This cooperation moves a project originally scheduled for sometime in the 2040s up to start in three or four years.
Brinker said the work has the potential to be one of the largest, most impactful transportation and infrastructure projects in the history of the county.
The project was originally on the books for 2042, and now dirt may be turning by 2023.
Ebker Bill
In July, family and friends of the late Lyndon Ebker of New Haven gathered in the office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to witness the fruits of their three-year labor signed into state law.
House Bill 499 will automatically revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a roadway worker or first responder in a work zone on Missouri roads.
Ebker, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employee, was hit and killed by an elderly driver in a work zone on Highway 100 outside New Haven in April 2016.
The bill was sponsored by State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington. When the bill finally passed out of the House in March, just under 40 individual actions were taken. In the Senate, there were nearly 50 actions taken on the bill, including a contentious conference committee that saw Senate amendments added.
Veterans Home
Not all news was good for county residents, especially those with hopes of seeing a new Missouri veterans home being built in Franklin County.
After years of back and forth with the state of Missouri, Brinker told The Missourian in July he had spoken to a source in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office and was told the state has no intention of building any new veterans homes anywhere in the state.
Between April and October 2019, a veterans’ needs study was conducted by a Jefferson City firm to determine the needs of veterans and the potential for a new home within 90 miles of metropolitan St. Louis.
Since 2016, the county and the city of Washington had offered the nearly 30-acre tract of land with hopes of gaining the state’s interest and luring a home to Franklin County.
Now, that land in the Phoenix Center II shopping complex is being marketed for sale by the county and city instead.
Video Gaming
An issue that came to the forefront in 2019 and will be getting even more attention in 2020 is the use of video gaming machines in businesses all over the state.
State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, says the machines are illegal and in two consecutive years he has filed legislation outlawing them, or regulating them under the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Schatz told The Missourian there are easily 50 to 100 machines in operation at multiple locations in Franklin County. He added there are 665 retail locations in the state of Missouri operating illegal gaming machines, which have cost the Missouri Lottery Commission $3.2 million in sales in the past six months.
Bourbon Virus
More than two years have passed since the death of Meramec State Park Assistant Superintendent Tamela Wilson from complications of the Bourbon virus, and now researchers at Washington University in St. Louis may have found a way to treat the tick-borne illness.
As a direct result of Wilson’s death, Washington University Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, Dr. Jacco Boon is conducting research on lab mice infected with Bourbon virus, which is a distant cousin to influenza.
Boon, an influenza virus researcher, works with the doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital who diagnosed and treated Wilson before her death in 2017 and began testing current and emerging flu treatments for their potential to treat Bourbon virus.
Because the disease is so rare, researchers are using a direct strain of Bourbon virus taken from Wilson to create cultures and conduct the testing and potentially save lives in the future.