The Bob Evans restaurant in Washington is the target of a recent hepatitis A case in Franklin County.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed a worker at Bob Evans was diagnosed with the virus while working at the establishment while infectious during the timeframe of Aug. 3-10.
Anyone who consumed food or drink at this Bob Evans restaurant during Aug. 3-12, 2019, is recommended to receive vaccination by Aug. 17 as further protection from becoming ill.
Vaccinations are being administered at 414 East Main Street, Union, Missouri, 63084 on the following dates and times:
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019; 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information people can contact the restaurant's hotline at 888-719-5061.
This is the largest food establishment to date to have an employee infected with the virus since the outbreak began in January.
For more on the outbreak see the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.