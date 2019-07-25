The Franklin County Commission Tuesday opted not to approve new health regulations requiring all food service employees in the county to be vaccinated for hepatitis A.
Instead the commission order was tabled and all three commissioners agreed they needed more time to review it before passing something that would so significantly affect business owners, their employees and their customers for many years to come.
Although the order is still under further review, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he hopes to use as much of the original language as possible and is optimistic to have a vote in the very near future.
Also on Tuesday, the hepatitis A outbreak in Franklin County increased by another three cases to a total of 55, which leads the entire state of Missouri since Jan. 1.
Order
The commission order as written gives sweeping powers to the current county health department director Angie Hittson and any future directors to issue and enforce the hepatitis A vaccine mandate.
The new regulations will be applicable to all incorporated and unincorporated areas within Franklin County and employers shall have 90 days from the date the director issues the order until all food handlers must be vaccinated.
According to the order the health director may require vaccination of food handlers for certain foodborne diseases for which a vaccine is available, such as hepatitis A, if one or more of the following conditions are met: The disease is endemic in Franklin County; the food establishment has been implicated in an outbreak of the disease within the past 12 months; or the food establishment has a history of nonconformance with the health department’s rules and regulations regarding food handling and hygiene.
Currently, the hepatitis A vaccine costs about $105 per dose and the owners of the food establishments will be responsible for footing the bill to have current and all future employees vaccinated before starting work.
Furthermore, no person shall accept employment as a food handler for more than 30 days in any 12-month period unless they have complied with the requirements set forth for hepatitis A vaccination.
If a food handler declines to be vaccinated, he/she shall be restricted from working with exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, linens, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.
Enforcement
The vaccine order also lays out punishments for employers for not adhering to the new ordinance and states the health department can seek the assistance of the circuit court in enforcement of the regulations.
It shall be unlawful for any person to violate any provision of these regulations or any directive issued by the director or health department including, but not limited to, any reporting or record keeping requirement, any order or directive for isolation or quarantine.
The order states any person who violates any requirement or provision of the regulations shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be prosecuted, tried and fined as otherwise provided by law.
Each day of violation of any regulation shall constitute a separate and distinct offense.
The order gives the health director all powers necessary to protect public health, including obtaining restraining orders, orders of injunction, and other equitable remedies as may be necessary and appropriate under the circumstances.
Exceptions
The order does list some exceptions to the new hepatitis A mandate.
It will not apply to women while they are pregnant, nor to those persons who object to vaccination because of religious beliefs, nor because of medical contraindications verified in writing by a duly licensed physician.
The claims of religious beliefs must be documented by the employer, notarized and then reviewed by the health director for approval or denial.
Costs
The health department may offer to administer the vaccine to food handlers at a reduced cost.
Also, the county commission may establish reasonable fees to pay for any costs incurred in carrying out such orders, rules or regulations, however, the establishment of such fees shall not deny personal health services to those individuals who are unable to pay such fees or impede the prevention or control of communicable disease.
Fees generated shall be deposited in the county treasury and shall be used to support the public health activities for which they were generated.