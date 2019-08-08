Although the number of cases reported each week has dropped, the hepatitis A outbreak in Franklin County is nowhere near over.
On Tuesday morning, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed four new cases were diagnosed over the weekend, bringing the total to 63 since the outbreak first began in January.
Since the beginning of the year, the Franklin County Health Department has administered 1,760 hepatitis A vaccines, which is more than double the amount of all other vaccines combined thus far.
Brinker told The Missourian as of Tuesday, the health department has already administered 2,928 vaccines of all types in 2019, which is more than the year-end totals for 2014, 2,517; 2015, 2,187; 2017, 2,310; and 2018, 2,320.
Total vaccine numbers for 2016 were higher at 3,039, due to widespread flooding in the county.
To classify the outbreak as ended, 100 days must pass without any new reported cases.
Cases
Currently there are hepatitis A cases reported in Washington, St. Clair, Union, Sullivan, Stanton, Beaufort, Lonedell, Catawissa, Villa Ridge, Pacific, Gerald and Leslie.
Brinker said the cases thus far have affected 41 males and 20 females with an average age of 37. The youngest person infected in Franklin County is 14 and the oldest is 64.
Although no specific restaurants were the source of the outbreak, many of those infected work in the food service industry, are directly linked, or have contact with people who do.
Last week, in response to the outbreaks, the county commission passed a new health regulation requiring all food handlers at the more than 500 establishments in the county be vaccinated against the virus.
Employers will have 90 days to comply or their businesses could be shut down by the health department after inspections.
Restaurants
Since the end of June, the number of hepatitis A cases has more than doubled from 30 when the Jack in the Box in Union was the first to be closed temporarily when a female employee tested positive.
Also at that time, the county health department administered 720 vaccines to 665 adults and 55 children, who may have been exposed to the virus while the infected employee was handling food.
On Friday, July 5, the health department identified an employee who handled food at Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit as being infected by hepatitis A and ordered all employees be vaccinated and urged any customers who had visited the establishment to be vaccinated.
About 80 people were vaccinated during the two- day clinic.
Of all the facilities inspected, only Roadhouse 100 and Jack in the Box were temporarily closed and mass vaccinations were offered.
One of the first hepatitis A cases documented in the county was at the county jail when the outbreak first began in early January.
At that time, all of the inmates and the staff at the detention center were given vaccinations.
Other county businesses inspected due to the hepatitis A outbreak include:
• Maggie’s Over The Creek — Union;
• Twisted Fish — Washington;
• Volpi Foods — Union; and
• Super 8 — Sullivan.
Vaccines
In addition to vaccinating employees at inspected restaurants, the county health department is investigating each hepatitis A case and attempting to vaccinate anyone who has contact with an infected person.
During the first weekend in July, the Crawford County Health Department gave out 138 hepatitis A vaccines to people associated with the Crawford County Jail due to an infected Franklin County resident being incarcerated there.
Public Health Nurse Wendy Avila told The Missourian Franklin County notified Crawford County a suspect in their custody was infected with the virus prompting the vaccines.
Avila said 86 inmates were vaccinated, as well as Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers who had contact or transported inmates. Jail kitchen and custodial staff also were vaccinated.
Others
In addition to the hepatitis A vaccines, the health department also offers a wide variety of inoculations for all ages which make up the other 1,169 vaccines given thus far in 2019.
There are 22 children’s vaccines provided through the Vaccine for Children Program through the state for children who are uninsured, underinsured, American Indian, Alaska Native, or on Medicaid.
There are 13 adult vaccines provided through funding from the state of Missouri and many of those same vaccinations can be purchased as well.
Brinker urges anyone with questions about the hepatitis A outbreak or vaccinations to visit the county health department’s website at www.franklinmo.org/health.