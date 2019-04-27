So far in 2019, the Franklin County Health Department has investigated 13 food-related complaints at different establishments in the county.
Public Health Supervisor Tony Buel says some of the people associated with the complaints claim they became ill after eating at the locations, but there are no confirmed illnesses related to complaints this year.
The names of the complainants and the establishments are being withheld.
The most recent complaint received was Thursday, April 25, at a restaurant in Pacific. A similar complaint was filed against the same eatery on March 15.
• According to health department documents obtained through a Sunshine request, the patron claimed mushrooms eaten at the restaurant tasted bitter and made their family members ill.
• On April 3, a complaint was received about an establishment in Sullivan regarding the bathrooms being extremely dirty, in disrepair, and the food area was unsanitary.
• On March 28, a complainant claimed to have food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Washington.
• On the same date, a complaint was filed about another Washington establishment claiming an employee stuck a hand in a jar after taking money and before washing their hands.
• On March 21, a complaint was filed against a Union fast-food franchise when a patron found white hair inside their food wrapper.
• On March 12 a patron of a fast-food chain in St. Clair complained the store was dirty, ice tea was uncovered and an employee was not using gloves properly.
• On March 11, a patron reported a foreign object in a sandwich purchased from a fast-food chain in Pacific.
• On the same day, a similar complaint of bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food on multiple occasions was made at the same fast-food chain in Sullivan.
• On March 3, a complaint was received after a patron found mold inside a container of cottage cheese they purchased from a business in Gerald.
• On Jan. 23, a complaint was received about improper food storage and temperatures at a restaurant in Union.
• On the same date, a complaint was filed regarding an undercooked and cold hamburger at a Washington fast-food chain.
• On Jan. 18, a complaint was filed concerning utensils and containers not being properly sanitized, food not being handled/stored properly and overall uncleanliness at an establishment in St. Clair.
“We respond within 72 hours of receiving a complaint and sometimes sooner depending on the severity,” Buel said. “We may not always find the exact things in the complaint but we usually find something during our inspections.”
Buel added of the 13 complaints inspected this year, not all were confirmed.
Inspections
In addition to investigations stemming from specific complaints, the county health department also conducts annual and follow-up inspections of restaurants.
“Franklin County currently, as of today’s date, has 499 licensed food establishments,” Buel said. “In 2018, we conducted 1,114 food inspections.”
A food establishment is classified as any place that serves food to the public and can range from a bar, grocery store or major chain restaurant.
Buel said inspections can take anywhere between 30 minutes and three hours depending on the size of the establishment.
Due to the nature of the food service industry, he said the number of food establishments serving food changes almost daily with new places opening and others closing.
Although 17 municipalities have some sort of food establishment within their limits, the main concentration is in the larger cities of Washington, Union, Sullivan and Pacific.
Also in 2018, the health department conducted 77 child care inspections at 37 facilities that have food licenses.
Last year, health inspections also were conducted on 49 temporary food locations. He added if and when violations are found, depending on their severity, they use a three-day, 10-day and 30-day rule to allow the businesses ample time to fix the problems they find whether it be maintenance or food-handling procedures.
All nursing and assisted living facilities that serve food are inspected directly by the state health department.
Lodging
There are 19 lodging establishments in the county that also are inspected at least once a year by the health department.
In 2018, health department staff conducted 35 inspections of those facilities.
Buel said the biggest problem found usually is bedbugs. People also steal the batteries out of the smoke detectors and then disconnect them.
He added most violations in hotels and motels are minor, like emergency lighting, exit signs and sometimes leaky bathroom fixtures.
“We can only inspect 10 rooms at each hotel,” Buel said. “Each hotel is inspected annually.”