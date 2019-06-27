Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, June 22, on Highway F, south of Tanglewood Drive.
Edward G. Brown, 16, Pacific, was driving a 1990 Honda Accord when the vehicle crossed the center-line and hit a 2007 Honda Pilot head-on at 12:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Sarah M. Latta, 50, Fults, Ill., was the driver of the Honda Pilot and sustained moderate injuries. James P. Magill, 48, Pacific, a passenger in the Pilot, sustained minor injuries. Brown sustained moderate injuries.
All three were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.