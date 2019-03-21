It was the reporting of a suspicious vehicle by a vigilant county resident that ultimately led to the arrest of a man and woman following a pursuit through three counties March 7.
Now moderators and members of the Franklin County Citizen Watch Facebook group are chalking the incident up as a win.
According to Elisabeth Bennett — a member of the group who lives in the Robertsville area — she and her neighbors always are aware of their surroundings.
That’s why her husband, Joel, called her March 7 in the morning when he noticed a 1997 silver Ford pickup roadside on Shannon Lane near their home.
“The way it was backed into the woods was really odd,” she recalled. “He knew it wasn’t right.”
Elisabeth Bennett called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to report the vehicle. She also sent messages to her neighbors and then posted the incident to the Citizen Watch Facebook page.
In the end, the report of the suspicious vehicle led to a three-county police pursuit and the arrest of two people. There were charges filed against Matthew T. Standfield, 37, Villa Ridge, for leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Goal of Group
Scott Medlock started the Franklin County Citizen Watch Facebook group two years ago with the goal of using social media to share information and stop or solve crimes. A second goal is to warn criminals that county residents are tired of crime, and that they will report criminal activity to the authorities.
“Our group is about making Franklin County safe again — we do this mainly through awareness,” Medlock told The Missourian.
“This is twofold. First, our citizens raising their own awareness of the things that are going on around us continuously,” he added. “Secondly, awareness of would-be criminals that the people in Franklin County are tired of crime, and being victims. And we are actively doing what we can individually and collectively to make sure it isn’t ‘if they get caught,’ it is ‘when they get caught.’ ”
Medlock applauded the diligence of Elisabeth and Joel Bennett.
Pursuit
A deputy responded to the area at 6 a.m. to check on the vehicle the Bennetts reported. At first, it appeared there was nobody inside the 1997 silver Ford pickup, but then the deputy saw a man and a woman sleeping.
When the deputy tried to open the door, his radio woke the driver, Standfield, 37, who sped off nearly striking the deputy and sideswiping his patrol car.
Deputies pursued the truck on Highway O and then Highway N until the deputy lost sight of it by the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific near St. Louis County. The truck was being driven erratically.
Then an off-duty St. Louis County officer reported seeing the truck speeding on Highway 109 and a news helicopter spotted the vehicle and relayed information on the direction the vehicle was going to police.
The truck was driven into Jefferson County where it went down an embankment off High Ridge Boulevard near Highway PP. Standfield and a 38-year-old woman fled on foot, but were captured by Jefferson County deputies.
Communication
Elisabeth Bennett said there are just a handful of families who live down her road.
“When people come down and tear up the road they usually are up to no good,” she added.
And because that area is fairly remote, it is important for neighbors to share information.
“We all are in communication together. We will send a text when something is not right — everybody does their due diligence,” she said. “It is imperative that we look out for each other. We are super close and when this happened it was like a chain reaction of messages.”
She noted it is important to share information through social media because reports will reach a great number of people.
For example, if she reported a suspicious person on her road it alerts others in the area to be on the lookout.
“People are sick of the amount of crime and they are making the effort to report it,” Bennett stated.
But posting on social media is not enough. Bennett said people need to report these incidents to law enforcement.