Jason Grellner, former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy, is stepping into a new role with Mercy.
In August, Grellner became the regional director for public safety and security for Mercy’s East region. He is in charge of security and safety at five area hospitals.
Since 2017, he worked as manager for security, communications and emergency management at Mercy Hospital Washington.
“The managers of the five hospitals for the Eastern region of Mercy report to me,” Grellner said.
The hospitals include Creve Coeur, South County, Washington, Lincoln County and Jefferson County.
“I’m also responsible for safety and security at all Mercy clinics in the east, as well as administrative buildings,” Grellner said.
While at Mercy Hospital Washington, Grellner assisted in implementing programs and effective technology solutions to keep staff and patients safe and secure.
His new role is similar, but expanded to include the other hospital branches.
Grellner said he’s already begun implementing new updates.
“We’re working on administrative work policies for the safety and security division, as well as emergency preparedness in all the administrative buildings and clinics throughout the Mercy East region,” he said.
“The ministry has great people working for it,” Grellner added. “In safety and security, and emergency management, we are working closely with our counterparts in the city of Washington, as well as Franklin County, in addition to the other areas covered by the Mercy Eastern region.”
Grellner is maintaining his former role, in addition to his new title, as the search for his replacement continues at the Washington location.
Working for Mercy has been just as fulfilling as working for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Grellner said.
“I retired from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department after 27 years of service,” he said. “This is as fulfilling of a job as that was. I’ve enjoyed working with the Mercy Ministry in this new role with a broader scope.”
Grellner served as a lieutenant over the detectives, narcotics, civil process and courthouse divisions. He also was involved in the multi-jurisdictional drug task force and had partnered with Mercy in providing Narcan to the local law enforcement agencies.
Grellner will continue to live in Franklin County.