A Gray Summit woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday, June 17, on Route N south of Finney Road.
Destanie L. Hatton, 29, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer northbound on Route N too fast during the wet conditions and crashed at 8:58 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
She applied the brakes, slid on the wet pavement, crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side of the road and began to overturn, the patrol said.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance.
She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.