Hepatitis A was diagnosed in an employee who handled food at Roadhouse 100 located at 2763 MO-100 in Gray Summit, Missouri. The investigation by the Franklin County Health Department found that this employee worked while infectious June 23-July 5, 2019. Roadhouse 100 is working with Franklin County Health Department to prevent any new illnesses from arising in the community because of this case.
While it is uncommon for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at Roadhouse 100 during the dates of June 26-July 5, 2019, is recommended to receive the hepatitis A vaccination within 14 days following the exposure as further protection from becoming ill. Persons who are concerned about the hepatitis A outbreak, but did not consume food or drink at the Roadhouse 100 during the dates noted are asked not to come to the vaccination clinics scheduled for patrons of the restaurant. For any questions or to schedule an appointment please contact the Franklin County Health Department at 636-583-7300.
The Franklin County Health Department will be providing vaccinations at no cost for patrons of Roadhouse 100 who consumed food or drink during the dates of June 26-July 5, at 414 East Main Street in Union, Missouri, on the following dates and times:
· Wednesday, July 10, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
· Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.