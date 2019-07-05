Grace’s Place has been approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development to participate in the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) Tax Credit program.
Grace’s Place, an emergency shelter for children and youth, licensed by the state of Missouri, recently completed the purchase of a second location in Union, where an additional six children may receive care.
The tax credits will be used to renovate the entire interior of the Union location to create a safe and nurturing environment, in which children can receive up to 30 days of care 24/7, said Amanda Jones, chief executive officer.
“We’ve been working to add an additional location for the past several years,” she said. “At our Washington location we can care for eight children and we are very excited to add a second location which can provide care to an additional six children.”
Jones said eligible donors utilizing tax credits can give Grace’s Place full benefit of their donation while allowing themselves to benefit on both their state and federal tax liability. This opportunity allows donors to support Grace’s Place with donations serving those right here in their community.
Donors may claim the tax credit when they file their Missouri tax return. Additionally, donors can claim their entire contribution on their federal income tax return as a charitable donation.
“The second location is a vision that we are so excited to see coming to life,” said Jacque McHugh, board chair. “We’ve put so much passion and commitment into helping more children and eliminating our waiting list — it’s a wonderful feeling to know that we will be able to do more good for more kids very soon.”
Eligible donors include businesses and individuals who operate a sole proprietorship, operate a farm, have rental property or have royalty income are also eligible, as well as a shareholder in an S-corporation, a partner in a Partnership or a member of a Limited Liability Corporation.
It is a 50 percent tax credit that can be used in the year the contribution was made or the five succeeding tax periods. Donors can make a minimum donation of $1,000 to take advantage of the tax credit.
“Grace’s Place serves the homeless population of our area in a very unique way, keeping children and older youth safe, while supporting their families as they navigate their crisis,” said McHugh. “The location in Union is well suited to helping families that are utilizing county services and the courthouse.”
Donors may find additional information at GracesPlaceCrisisNursery.com and can make a qualifying contribution by contacting Jones at 636-432-1313.