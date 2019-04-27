A victim of domestic assault drove to several locations April 22 in Gerald seeking help because a man was chasing her.
Following the incident, Roy W. Missey, 62, Gerald, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault, felony; and stalking, fourth-degree domestic assault and driving with a revoked license, misdemeanors.
According to the probable cause statement filed in by Gerald police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, officers first were alerted to the incident when a Gerald City Hall employee called police when the female victim was parked outside the city building repeatedly honking the horn of a vehicle she was in.
Authorities allege Missey was standing outside the victim’s car shouting at her. Missey had driven to city hall in a separate vehicle.
Gerald police attempted to locate the vehicles and later found both vehicles at the Gerald Ambulance station, where Missey allegedly was again yelling at the victim who was inside a vehicle.
Police attempted to arrest Missey who fled on foot. He was apprehended by a Gerald officer about 50 yards from the scene, according to the probable cause statement.
Police said Missey allegedly had followed the victim from another location in Gasconade County.
The victim stated she was in fear for her life and Missey allegedly had been violent a few days prior when he struck her in her face and gave her a black eye after an argument, Gerald police said.
The victim first drove to city hall seeking assistance from an officer. She then drove to the QuiKorner Gas Station and finally to the ambulance building looking for help, according to police.
As she drove to each location, the victim was honking the horn of the vehicle trying to get someone’s attention as Missey followed behind in a vehicle while yelling at her, the probable cause statement reads.
Police allege Missey was driving erratically while he followed the victim.
Missey is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He pleaded not guilty April 25 in front of Judge David L. Hoven.