The East Central College Foundation will holds its annual Friends of the Foundation dinner Friday, Feb. 7, at the Holiday Inn at Six Flags, Eureka.
Last year’s event was held at the Union City Auditorium in celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary. ECC held its first classes at the city auditorium before a building was constructed.
The 2020 dinner will return to the Holiday Inn, said Bridgette Kelch, the new executive director.
“This event is crucial and raises money for scholarships, which helps keep ECC as an affordable option for everyone in the community,” Kelch said.
The Friends dinner will begin with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception featuring the ECC culinary arts students at 5:30 p.m. followed by a gourmet dinner and desserts at 7 p.m.
“Even if you are unable to attend, you can support scholarships by making a donation to the Foundation,” Kelch said.
For the 2019-20 academic year, the Foundation allocated over $268,400 in scholarships to over 220 area students.
The deadline to reserve tickets is Friday, Jan. 24.
Sponsorships
There are several sponsorship opportunities that include tickets for the Friends program and dinner.
The highest level is the Legacy level at $10,000, which creates a named and endowed scholarship. This level also includes 16 tickets to the dinner.
The Falcon level is $4,000, which includes eight dinner tickets. This level is the equivalent of tuition and fees for a student earning a two-year degree at ECC.
The Foundation level is $2,000, which also includes eight dinner tickets. This level covers one year of tuition and fees for a student.
The Presidents level is $1,000, which includes six dinner tickets. This level provides one semester of tuition and fees.
The Trustees level is $500, which includes four dinner tickets. This level covers books and fees for a student.
The Leadership level is $250, which includes two dinner tickets. This level covers one semester book fees for a student.
The Alumni level is $130, which includes one dinner ticket. This level provides scholarship support.
“A donation to the ECC Foundation helps provide opportunities for students to succeed,” Kelch said. “Each success strengthens our community and provides a brighter future.”
The dress code for the dinner is coat and tie.
The East Central College Foundation was established to support the growth and development of East Central College. It is chartered as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization for educational purposes and solicits and receives tax-deductible gifts which are managed to benefit the college, its students and facilities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, people may call 636-584-6506.