Chapter 1387 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will provide free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17 Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Regional Airport in Marthasville.
Participants will receive ground training and ride in a general aviation aircraft.
A parent or guardian must be in attendance to sign a permission form.
To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. For more information, call 636-462-8370 or email pa24pilot@centurylink.net.
The rides are sponsored by the EAA Chapter 1387 in Troy. There are approximately 1,000 local active chapters around the world.
In 1992, EAA started a program with the goal of giving 1,000,000 rides to youngsters in 10 years. The goal was met and the program continues to this day with approximately 2.3 million rides being given to date.
The wider intent of the program is to encourage youngsters, and their parents, to see the world from a different perspective, to see desires/opportunities not previously envisioned, and to perhaps learn to fly.