After her first month on the job, new Franklin County Human Resources (HR) Director Lauren Drumm is finding her groove.
Actually, that groove is still fairly fresh since HR has only been an independent department since January.
Drumm, 31, a Wildwood native, comes to Franklin County via Ohio where she attended Ohio State University and worked in human resources for the past several years in the Cleveland and Columbus areas.
Her salary is $44,831.02.
An anticipated move back to Missouri had her searching for a new job and as luck would have it she discovered the county was looking for a new HR director.
“It just kind of fell into place within a month,” Drumm said. “I sold my house in Ohio within two days and moved back. I’m happy to be back in Missouri.”
Franklin County employs more than 300 people and the HR department handles a wide variety of issues for them.
“We don’t handle any hiring or firing,” Drumm explained. “We do payroll, timekeeping, insurance benefits, workers’ compensation, leaves of absence and other things too.”
Creation
Until January, the human resources duties were intertwined and incorporated with the county clerk’s office, including the budget.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the beginning of the new year and budget was the best time to make human resources an independent venture.
He added the increased attention needed to the new self-funded employee insurance plan adopted last year, along with the general privacy issues, also weighed in on the decision.
Human resources staff also were taken out of the current county clerk’s office and are now housed in their own, more secluded offices in the county government center.
The office was once occupied by the Franklin County counselor, when it was still a full-time position, and is less accessible to the general public.
Currently, human resources is a two-person operation with an additional part-time assistant as needed.
Fitting In
Although she has plenty of experience, Drumm admits it is a bit different working for a government entity instead of the private sector.
She added at first she was surprised at how different each individual county department is and how separated they all are.
“It’s really been a change working with all of the elected officials,” Drumm said. “There are a lot of different personalities. It’s almost like working with several individual companies. There are a lot of different dynamics, but I like it a lot and everyone has been so nice.”
Drumm says a big part of her job is essentially customer service and solving problems for the employees.
“That’s what human resources is,” she said. “I’m here to help make everyone’s life easier. I am here for the employees to work with and look forward to helping them out by answering their questions.”
Challenges
For the past few years, Drumm has been living with multiple sclerosis and although the disease is managed she still has to deal with its sometimes debilitating effects, especially when overheated.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.
“The job I had at the time was incredibly stressful and all of my symptoms hit me at once,” Drumm explained. “I had loss of balance and blurred vision, I went to the emergency room, had an MRI and they diagnosed me right then.”
Drumm added before that initial event she hadn’t experienced any types of symptoms in her life to that point.
“I got in to an MS specialist and went through chemotherapy treatments for it,” she explained. “The aggressive form of MS I have is called relapsing-remitting. With this type, you have flare-ups of the disease, or relapses.”
Drumm said the main agitator of her MS is heat and humidity and as you can guess, living in this area can be a bit challenging especially in the summers.
In her spare time, Drumm enjoys her lifelong hobby of riding horses and hiking.