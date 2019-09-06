By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Two weeks ago a judge in Oklahoma awarded a $572 million settlement to the state of Oklahoma against opioid drug manufacture Johnson & Johnson. Now other drug companies are voluntarily making amends by paying out large sums of money to avoid similar suits — and Franklin County hopes to cash in.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Franklin County Medical Examiner, between 2012 and July 2018, 125 Franklin County residents have died due to opioid overdoses. An additional 1,166 residents visited the emergency room for issues related to opioids.
In 2017, the medical examiner reported 31 opiate-related deaths in Franklin County involving positive toxicology result for: codeine, morphine, dihydrocodeine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, methadone, propoxyphene, or 0xymorphone.
Nearly one year ago, in October 2018, the county commission retained the services of the law firm of Carey, Danis & Lowe, on a contingent fee basis to sign on to a lawsuit targeting opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers at the source of the epidemic.
According to the commission order, the law firm will pursue all civil remedies against those in the chain of distribution of prescription opiates responsible for the opioid epidemic which is plaguing Franklin County.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the commission met in executive session with attorneys from the law firm recently and the suit is “going in the right direction.”
Payouts
According to lawsuit information provided to The Missourian, allocation amounts are based on a hypothetical $1 billion gross settlement for counties and cities, Franklin County and municipalities would receive and split $361,060.
The award is based $3.56 for each person in the total county population of 101,386.
If judgments are made against the manufacturers and distributors, all fees owed by the county for the legal services will first be subtracted and paid to the law firm, then any other monetary awards will be used to supplement multiple county departments which have incurred costs fighting the epidemic.
The county and the cities within the county will have the opportunity to reach agreement on how the county-level allocation will be shared amongst them based on population.
If the county and cities are unable to reach agreement, the funds will be distributed as shown in the table below:
• Franklin County — $208,183;
• Berger — $293;
• Charmwood — $43;
• Gerald — $4,716;
• Leslie — $226;
• Miramiguoa Park — $15;
• New Haven — $6,077;
• Oak Grove Village — $1,240;
• Pacific — $25,932;
• Parkway — $588;
• St. Clair — $16,401;
• Sullivan — $20,448;
• Union — $22,357;
• Washington — $54,540.
Because portions of Sullivan and Pacific lay inside two counties, those cities would receive additional funds from payouts to those counties as well.
Sullivan would receive an additional $6,227 from Crawford County and Pacific would receive $1,871 from St. Louis County.
About 100 Missouri counties have signed on to the lawsuit.
Criteria
The allocation model uses three factors, based on national data, to determine the share of a settlement fund that each county would receive.
These factors address the most critical causes and effects of the opioids crisis, and are each weighted equally.
The amount of opioids distributed within the county, the number of opioid deaths that occurred in the county; and the number of people who suffer opioid use disorder in the county.
According to a late 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Franklin County ranked among the highest in the nation for opioids prescribed by physicians.
Franklin County doctors are monitored by the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the State Board of Healing Arts.
Statewide, there are 95 painkiller prescriptions per 100 people.
The report stated the wide variation among counties suggests a lack of consistency among providers when prescribing opioids.
The CDC reports even at low doses, taking an opioid for more than three months increases the risk of addiction by 15 times. It recommends for acute pain three days or less is often enough and more than a seven-day supply is rarely needed.
To eliminate the addiction factor, the CDC recommends drugs like acetaminophen, ibuprofen and naproxen as alternatives to opioid prescriptions.
If opioids are needed, the CDC also recommends lower morphine milligram equivalents (MME) which measures, the amount of the opioids in each dose.
Toll
As it has across the nation, the opioid problem has affected Franklin County in a drastic way over the last several years.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the opioid epidemic in Franklin County has been fueled by deceptive marketing of addictive pain pills from “Big Pharma.”
“It is then capitalized on by profit hungry, irresponsible distributors and illegal drug dealers,” Brinker said. “That has evolved into a heroin crisis that is now part of the worst drug catastrophes in Franklin County, and in United States history.”
In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control estimates 200 people per day died from drug overdoses.
“That’s 72,000 people per year,” Brinker said. “More than the number of U.S. troops killed in the entire Vietnam War.”