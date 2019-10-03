The third annual Boone-Duden Historical Society cemetery tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Francis Howell Cemetery.
The cemetery, previously known as the Fitz Cemetery, is located in the Busch Wildlife Area past the Missouri Conservation Department office.
The Francis Howell Cemetery features the graves of some of the earliest known pioneers and settlers in the St. Charles County area, many of whom arrived before Missouri statehood in 1821, and many who arrived while this area was Spanish territory.
Several characters will be featured that night including Francis Howell, Sarah Johnson, Fortunatus Boone Castlio, O.E. Bacon, J.C. Pitman and others.
Characters will speak in costume and tell stories of their lives and their times.
The characters represent people who settled the area in the 18th century through the mandatory removal of all citizens in 1941 from 18,000 acres that had been home to families for generations, to building the TNT Plant for World War II munitions manufacturing plant.
Tickets are $7 the day of the event at the cemetery. Half of the proceeds will go to the upkeep of the cemetery and the other half will go to the Boone-Duden Historical Society. For more information visit boone-duden.com.