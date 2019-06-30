Four men wanted on felony drug, burglary and assault charges were picked up last week during a multijurisdictional fugitive apprehension operation in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his office partnered with the Multi-County Narcotics Violent Crime Enforcement Unit and police agencies to arrest the men Thursday, June 20, on outstanding warrant for burglary, stealing, possession of illegal drugs and domestic assault.
Those arrested Thursday, and the charges against them, are:
• Joseph Nester, 22, St. Clair, outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary, $10,000 bond;
• Mark Ligue, 31, Union, domestic assault, $50,000 bond;
• Kenneth Willard, 44, St. Clair, two felony domestic assault charges, one misdemeanor domestic assault, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one charge of driving with a revoked license, $32,500 bond.
• Brandon Ryan, 30, Sullivan, probation violation warrant for possession of controlled substance and a weapon-related offense, no bond.
Pelton said there also were four people arrested for misdemeanor charges who were not targeted during the fugitive apprehension initiative, but were at the same locations where the other arrests were made.
Pelton added that the investigation also led to the seizure of illegal substances and additional charges for resisting arrest still are under investigation.
Operations
He noted these types of fugitive arrest operations are conducted periodically throughout the year.
Pelton explained the suspects targeted through the campaign are not people who violate traffic warrants. Instead, they are accused of more serious crimes, such as stealing, narcotics and sex crimes.
There are several factors that determine when they are conducted, including the number of inmates at the Franklin County Jail.
“This initiative is furthering the office’s goals of keeping the community safe,” Pelton said. It is part of an aggressive stance our office is taking on drugs, violent crime, property crime and those individuals in Franklin County who are fostering an unsafe environment for citizens.”
Another factor for when these “roundups” are conducted is manpower.
In Funerary a similar operation yielded 11 suspects wanted for various crimes. In that operation the sheriff’s office joined with detectives from the narcotics and violent crime unit, and Union, Washington, St. Clair, New Haven, Sullivan and Pacific police departments.
A fugitive apprehension task force could also be assembled if there is a rash of drug overdoses or an influx of potent drugs in Franklin County.
In July 2018 there was an “aggressive anticrime campaign” intended to curb burglaries and drug-related activity. There were nine people arrested on warrants and multiple new charges for drugs and possession of stolen property.