A group of former basketball players from the area are organizing a pickup game for all who want join.
Bob Haven, St. Clair, said he thought of the idea to hold a reunion for players who want to get together and play again.
In May, Haven took the idea to Union High School grad Gary Toelke, former Franklin County Sheriff, Rich Brune and Tom Lahmeyer, who were all on board.
“We had a meeting and they thought it was a good idea — they got on board and now we are spreading the word,” he said.
The reunion will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the White Mule Winery, Owensville, beginning at 1 p.m. There will be food served and players of all ages are invited to attend.
The informal gathering is for any former high school basketball players from the area, including the Four Rivers Conference and surrounding schools.
Haven added it isn’t just open to his generation, but more recent players as well.
“It isn’t restricted to any year,” he said. “It is for the younger generation too if they want to play.”
Haven added that players from teams not in the Four Rivers conference, including St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, and nearby schools, such as Bourbon High School, are invited to attend.
According to Haven, there have been many notable events and players from teams in this area, including the New Haven High School team that won state championship in the 1950s, to a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member Forrest Clyde Hamilton, and others.
The White Mule Winery is located at 2087 Highway 50, Owensville. For more information or to RSVP, people may call Haven at 636-7442129, or Toelke at 314-223-1052.
There is no cost to attend but Haven said they will “pass around a hat” to ask for donations for the food and rental of the venue.