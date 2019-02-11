There were more flu cases reported in one week last year than this year’s overall total thus far.
The week of Jan. 1, 2018, there were 401 new flu cases reported in Franklin County.
According to the most recent numbers released by the Franklin County Health Department on Wednesday, there have been 361 flu cases reported since mid-September when the first case was logged.
With just two months left in the unofficial flu season, there has been a small uptick in cases in Franklin County, but overall numbers are still hundreds below this time last year.
According to the report, 106 of those cases were reported during the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, which has been the most cases reported in a seven-day period all season.
In the week prior to that, beginning on Jan. 20, there were 58 cases reported and before that, the highest number of cases reported in a week was just 17 back on Jan. 6.
From Dec. 16 to Jan. 20, new flu cases averaged only 14 per week.
Most of the flu case numbers are reported to the county on Mondays and the numbers thus far midweek were at 25 cases, showing a downward trend.
Age Groups
Although the numbers this year are a fraction of the two previous years, the majority suffering from the flu are some of the youngest county residents.
Young people ages 5 to 14 make up 27 percent, or 98 of the total county flu cases, with the ages 24-49 group a close second with 23 percent, or 83 cases.
The 0 to 2 and 65-plus age groups are the lowest infected with a combined 47 cases, or 13 percent.
The 2 to 4 and 15 to 24 age groups make up 70 combined cases, or just under 20 percent, and the ages 50 to 64 group represents about 17 percent, or 61 cases.
Last Year
As of Feb. 1, 2018, there were 1,749 flu cases reported and they were climbing by as many as 15 per day toward the eventual total of 2,909 cases countywide.
Adults ranging in age from 50 to 65-plus suffered the most last flu season.
In all, 896 cases were reported in that age range, making up 30.8 percent of county totals.
Children ranging in age from 5 to 14 were the next hardest hit with 707 cases, making up 24.3 percent of the total for the county.
The highest number of cases reported in a week in 2017 was 269 and the overall total for the season was 1,672.
During the 2010-11 season, there were 623 flu cases; 2012-13, 708; 2013-14, 700; and 2015-16, 174.
Statewide
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), for the week ending Feb. 2, there were a total of 2,308 new influenza cases and a season-to-date total of 13,413 in Missouri.
Thus far nine influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Missouri in this 2018-19 flu season.
During the same reporting week last year, there were 10,550 new flu cases reported and a season-to-date total of 79,362 cases statewide.
In all, there were more than 133,060 laboratory-positive influenza cases throughout Missouri in the 2017-18 season.
In all, more than 1,800 people died of influenza- and pneumonia-related deaths in the 2017-18 season.