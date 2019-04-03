As the three major rivers in Franklin County begin to drop, so does the anxiety of major spring flooding in the area.
County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Abe Cook said Monday he is cautiously optimistic the end may be in sight for this round of spring flooding.
“We might have seen our crest,” Cook said. “Everything seems to be trending downward, and that’s a good thing.”
With only two days of rain forecast in this week, the Meramec, Bourbeuse and Missouri rivers will have even more time to recede.
“This has been a ‘river-in’ flood event with water coming in from elsewhere,” Cook said. “Obviously, any rainfall we have here adds to the situation. The more dry days we have this week the better.”
The county EMA monitored the weekend rainfall, which was measured at about 2 inches at Washington, and how it affected the river levels.
Cook said the county awaits word from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding additional Missouri River dam releases in Nebraska and how that may affect flooding downstream.
Damages
Even with the “big river” flooding over the past few weeks, Cook says there haven’t been any surprises over past years.
“We’ve had the typical road closures and we haven’t had any reports of buildings damaged,” Cook said. “The main areas seeing economic damage is farmland and the farmers in those areas are no strangers to flooding of their fields.”
Cook credits the minimal damage to years of mitigation and buyout efforts to avoid and protect against flooding that has occurred during past events.
In addition to the economic impact on farmers even with minor flooding, there are also commercial areas in Pacific which can be impacted even in a minor water event.
Cook says there is no specific area the EMA watches each time the waters rise because the impacts of any natural or man-made incident can be random and each event triggers a different response.
“We have a lot of miles of rivers in our county,” Cook said. “Every event is different and can be all over. It’s kind of like, do we worry about a tornado or an earthquake?”
Major emphasis is placed on transportation infrastructure during a flooding event and how rising water can affect transit.
Cook said special attention is given to travel routes to Mercy Hospital and routes for other emergency vehicles inside and outside of Franklin County.
Receding
River readings are taken daily by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and as Cook mentioned, the three major rivers intersecting Franklin County are now in downward trends.
Missouri
As of Monday, the Missouri River at Washington measured 24.6 feet, which is the mid-range for moderate flood stage.
Projections show the river level to drop to about 19 feet by Saturday, April 6, putting the river just over the action stage depth of 18 feet.
The Missouri River crest was around the 25-foot mark on Saturday, March 30.
Meramec
The Meramec River at Sullivan was at 7 feet and falling fast on Monday.
It had an overall crest of 8.6 feet on March 31, falling just below action stage of 9 feet and 2 feet below minor flood stage set at 11 feet.
At Pacific, the Meramec was measured at 10.6 feet Monday morning, still more than 2 feet below action and more than 4 feet below flood stage.
Bourbeuse
The Bourbeuse River at Union measured 13.7 feet on Monday morning but like the others was projected to drop sharply the same day down to 12.3 feet, taking it out of action stage.
A sharp drop in water levels is expected this week and by Monday, April 8, the river depth is expected to be less than a foot.