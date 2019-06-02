First responders from throughout the county took part in a three-day Active Killer Training this past week.
The training, held Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30, at Union High School, focused on a “unified response, action, triage and treatment” among area agencies, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
He explained that multiple scenarios provided first responders an opportunity to evaluate their plans in several situations.
“This active shooter training empowers first responders to anticipate and recognize an active shooter/threat situation and respond appropriately and immediately if they are ever faced with one,” Pelton said.
Included in the training were law enforcement, fire and ambulance agencies.
There were representatives from every police force in the county, as well as the state probation and parole office. Most of the fire and ambulance districts, as well as emergency management representatives, took part as well.
“We are very excited and thankful for the agencies that sent personnel to have the opportunity to train with the other disciplines of first responders,” Pelton added.
First responders throughout Franklin County take part in active killer training annually. Oftentimes, the training is multi-jurisdictional and is at different locations throughout the county.
There were 127 law enforcement officers and 85 fire and ambulance personnel at the training.
According to Pelton, the training will be beneficial for an active killer situation at many locations, including schools, businesses and churches.
“The training that is being provided will apply to a threat in a school setting, workplace violence encounter or a faith-based organization,” he added.
Furthermore, working together with other local agencies provided even better preparation for shooting threats that would require mutual aid from nearby first responders.
“We train everyone in the same strategies and that way the training is applicable everywhere.” Pelton said.
He further added that it is crucial to train for active shooting threats, with the hope that the training is never needed for a real situation.
“Although we never want a tragedy like this to occur,” Pelton stated, “we refuse to miss an opportunity to train with our first responders, especially when it comes to our children and citizens.”
The training relied on many volunteers from the community who played roles in the training.
Organizers also thanked the UHS faculty and staff, the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association, Union Kiwanis and Union Rotary clubs, and Pepsi-Cola Bottling of New Haven.