As Franklin County and its residents celebrate Independence Day Thursday, public safety officials are encouraging everyone to stay safe and know fireworks restrictions that may be in place where they live.
Several towns in the county have laws forbidding fireworks within city limits. Instead, residents are encouraged to attend public fireworks displays.
In addition to areas of unincorporated Franklin County, only the cities of Gerald, St. Clair and Union allow fireworks to be discharged in city limits, but there are restrictions.
The following is a list of fireworks guidelines for several municipalities compiled by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• County — In unincorporated Franklin County there are no restrictions on fireworks use.
• St. Clair — Fireworks can be discharged within St. Clair city limits July 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Large cannon size fireworks are prohibited.
• Union — Fireworks can be discharged within Union city limits July 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Gerald — Fireworks can discharged within the City of Gerald from June 20 to July 10. Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays prior to July 4, fireworks may be discharged from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and July 4, fireworks may be discharged from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Prohibited
• New Haven — No fireworks are allowed at any time.
• Pacific — No fireworks are allowed at any time.
• Sullivan — No fireworks are allowed at any time.
• Washington — No fireworks are allowed at any time. A public fireworks show will be held July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Washington fairgrounds motor sports arena.
Stands/Stores
Currently, there are eight temporary fireworks stands operating in Franklin County through July 10.
The stands are usually set up by the same operators every year and each stand is highly regulated by the county planning/zoning and building departments.
In addition to the temporary stands that spring up this time of year, there are also a few permanent brick and mortar stores in Franklin County that sell fireworks year round.
Those store owners say their products are more stable, fresher and better quality than the pop-up tents because of consistency and constantly rotating stock.
Although there is still interest in “pretty” fireworks, in recent years the majority of sales have been for loud and booming fireworks that shoot into the air like mortar shells.
The most expensive items in the stores are $650 packaged displays that include cakes with 10 to 30 shots each, but only a few are sold each year.
The cheapest and some of the most popular items include perennial low-cost favorites, bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers.
Safety
Below are several safety tips from the Missouri fire marshal intended to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.
• Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from a properly licensed retailer.
• Only use fireworks in a large, open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.
• Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult—always wear eye protection.
• Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
• Only light one firework at a time; never try to relight fireworks that have malfunctioned.
• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
• Never shoot fireworks from a glass jar or container.
• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
• Never store fireworks from season to season.