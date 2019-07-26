Members of the Washington Fire Department will take part in the Washington Town & Country Fair Run Aug. 3 to support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The department is raising funds, and awareness, for the foundation which will be bringing the 9/11 mobile exhibit to the Fair.
Siller was a New York Fire Department firefighter who had just finished his shift on the morning of 9/11. Upon learning of the plane hitting the first tower, he got his gear from Brooklyn Squad 1 and attempted to drive into Manhattan. The Brooklyn tunnel was already closed to traffic, so he put on his 60 pounds of gear and ran to respond by foot to the World Trade towers, which were just over 3 miles away.
Siller died saving the lives of others when the towers collapsed. The foundation named in his memory provides support for fallen and injured first responders and service members, including mortgage-free smart homes.
Donations can be made directly to the Stephen Siller Foundation using the link on the Washington Fire Department’s Facebook post regarding this event.