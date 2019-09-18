Two words that don’t normally go together are combustible and metal, but that’s just what the Washington firefighters faced Monday night at Arconic Engineered Structures in Washington.
Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said an employee of Arconic was treated on the scene for burns on his hands when a titanium swarf container ignited causing a very rapid and very hot fire in the bin holding shavings and millings.
“He is a very lucky individual,” Frankenberg said. “This substance is almost as fine as a powder and can burn within a matter of a few seconds. The employee was cleaning and we’re not sure what caused the spark.”
Firefighters were called to the company that manufactures titanium formed aerospace and defense parts, including bulkheads, frames, spars, skins, angles, fairings, longerons, brackets and various parts, about 7:45 Monday evening.
“The fireball came out of the hopper and burned the insulation on the wall,” Frankenberg said. “The building is 120 feet by 80 feet and smoke was banked about halfway down from the ceiling. All of the workers were evacuated safely and they were not allowed to return Monday night.”
Upon their arrival firefighters were given special instructions from Arconic staff on how to attack the very volatile burning metal.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters performed extensive ventilation of the large building.
Frankenberg said because of the extreme heat of the fire, the structural stability of the roof braces inside the structure needed to be inspected before employees could return to work.
When this call came out, the fire department was wrapping up a small closet fire at Cabinet Concepts L.L.C.
“We had a very good turnout by the guys,” Frankenberg said. “We had about 30 firefighters on four engines, the ladder and the heavy rescue trucks.”
Titanium can spontaneously combust and once ignited the metal burns at temperatures of 1,100 to 1,400 degrees.