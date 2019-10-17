On Thursday, Oct. 24, the ECC Film and Lecture Series will screen Akira Kurosawa’s film “Ran.”
Before the film, Washington University Professor Robert Morgan will give an introductory lecture about the timelessness of Shakespeare’s plays.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be held in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center. It is free and open to the public.
“Ran” (which means “chaos” or “turmoil” in Japanese), is an epic period drama that is inspired by Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” and follows an aging Japanese warlord who must hand over his empire to one of his three sons. Kurosawa’s 1985 film was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, and was named one of Roger Ebert’s “Great Movies.”
Robert Morgan has designed professionally in the areas of theatre, museum and theme park venues.
His stage work has been seen onstage nationally at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, among others.
As director of Washington University’s Beyond Boundaries Program, Morgan works with a select group of students who desire to collaborate across disciplines and interact with multiple schools and departments.
A performance of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” is featured in the novel “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel, which is the novel at the center of the Scenic Regional NEA Big Read.
The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
The ECC Film and Lecture Series, under the Patrons of the Arts, presents film screenings, panel discussions, presentations and performances throughout the academic year.
For more information, contact Leigh Kellmann Kolb at leigh.kolb@eastcentral.edu or 636-584-6643.