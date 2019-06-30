Franklin County sheriff’s deputies used stop-sticks to deflate the tires of a fleeing vehicle Monday afternoon, June 24, which eventually was forced off the roadway by a Franklin County deputy.
The Franklin County prosecutor issued a warrant for Thomas E. Engel, 38, Labadie, charging him with felony resisting by creating substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, careless and imprudent driving, failing to register a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain financial responsibility.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the prosecutor’s office, the pursuit began at 3:05 p.m. Monday, when a Missouri Department of Conservation agent attempted to stop Engel after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Iron Hill Road and Brush Creek Road outside St. Clair.
The pursuit reached speeds of nearly 75 mph on Iron Hill Road, a posted 40 mph road.
The agent advised Franklin County dispatch he was involved in a pursuit and Franklin County deputies responded to assist in catching the fleeing vehicle.
Once deputies were in the area, they observed the vehicle continuing to drive in a careless and reckless manner in an attempt to evade law enforcement.
At that time, the sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit. The report states Engel’s vehicle was disabled by the stop-sticks at the intersection of Old Cove Road and Mill Hill Road outside St. Clair, which caused the front passenger side tire of his vehicle to slowly deflate.
Engel continued to drive at a slow speed on Mill Hill Road, in both lanes of the roadway on curves and hills, until his vehicle was forced off the roadway by a deputy due to the potential dangers to motoring citizens.
Engel was then taken into custody in the area of Mill Hill Road and Bethel Church Road.
His bond is set at $10,000.