Father Irenaeus Kimminau is celebrating 70 years of ordination this month.
He served St. Francis Borgia Parish from 1974-75 and then St. George, Hermann, in 1981-84.
Father Kimminau was born under the name of Edmund Henry until he entered the Franciscan novitiate when he was given the name Irenaeus.
He entered the seminary when he was 16 years old and was ordained June 24, 1949.
His 70th Jubilee will be celebrated Sunday, June 23, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony, Quincy, Ill.
The first Mass he celebrated was at St. John the Baptist Church-Gildehaus, Villa Ridge. He continued his commitment to parish ministry until he was in his 80s.
He spent a large amount of his ministry in multiple parishes in Quincy, Teutopolis, Buffalo, Riverton, Illiopolis and Niantic, all in Illinois.
Father Kimminau currently resides in the friary and has been retired since 2003., but still helps when needed.
Several years ago, he celebrated Mass and ministered at the blessing of the painting of Father Augustine Tolton, which hangs in St. Francis Chapel at Quincy University.
For many years, he has enjoyed the challenge of growing African violets, as well as general flower gardening and photography. He also kept a small garden plot on the Quincy University Campus.