Downtown Washington Inc. will host its fourth annual Farm to Table event Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The four-course meal, prepared by local chefs, will be served on one long table set up on Main Street in front the Farmers’ Market.
The event is a fundraiser for the circa 1856 Farmers’ Market building and other downtown projects.
“We are so excited to bring this event back for a fourth year,” said Bridgette Kelch, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director. “This year’s theme is Americana.”
A total of 192 tickets were sold in less than two weeks, Kelch said.
“We have determined that 192 is the maximum number of people we can serve in a timely manner,” she said. “The tickets were first made available to the ‘Friends’ of the downtown organization and then were available to the general public.”
Kelch said the event would not be possible without all of the volunteers and donations.
“Some of the food is locally sourced and donated when possible,” she said, adding a volunteer committee organizes the entire event.
The downtown organization also gets helps from local high school students.
“We have an amazing group of special needs students from Washington High School that help us set up each year, and FFA students help serve the food and clean up,” she said. “Football players from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and National Honor Society also help, along with the Jaycees BB gun team.
“I would estimate we have over 100 volunteers who help with the event, and probably closer to 200 when you include the students,” she said.
Nancy Walkenhorst, committee chair, said while the event is a fundraiser, it also creates awareness and appreciation of local farmers and the importance of having fresh food.
All of the guests will receive a booklet focused on farming in Missouri and Century Farms, she said.
Kelch said the weather forecast looks good so far for the event, but it will be held rain or shine.
Last year’s dinner had to be moved to under the market due to the threat of rain, she said, and it worked out great.
Corporate sponsors are Mercy Washington, Missouri Meerschaum and Renewal By Andersen.