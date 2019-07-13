A farm price outlook meeting has been scheduled for this Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the Franklin County Extension Council Foundation meeting room, 102 Union Plaza Drive.
The meeting is free and no registration is required.
MU Extension Agriculture Economists will discuss supply and demand charts, acreage reports and potential price outlook for corn, soybeans and wheat, while also looking at livestock price outlook for cattle and hogs
There is a time slotted for questions from the public. The meeting will be held via videoconferencing.
Due to the unusual weather experienced this year, and policy issues, many questions have arised about potential prices for late summer, harvest time and beyond. MU Economists will provide information to help answer some of our farmers’ marketing questions.
For more information, contact the Franklin County Extension Office at 636-583-5141. University Extension programs and information are available to all.