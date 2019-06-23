Washington Town & Country Fair officials recently announced Shooter Jennings will complete the Friday night, Aug. 9, lineup.
Shooter Jennings, Waylon Jennings’ son, was booked after the Turnpike Troubadours concert was canceled late last month. Fair officials said the cancellation was due to factors beyond their control.
With Shooter Jennings booked, the Friday night red dirt triple feature lineup is again full.
“We thought he was a good fit for the fan base coming that night,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce director of marketing.
This will be Shooter Jennings’ debut at the Fair.
“I think he’ll really rock the stage,” Griesheimer said.
She noted that people who follow the outlaw country genre are excited.
Shooter Jennings is currently co-producing a few songs on Tanya Tucker’s new upcoming album. Brandi Carlile also is featured on the album.
Griesheimer noted Shooter Jennings has a lot of producer credit, including sharing an album with his dad.
Fair Main Stage Production Manager Tim Poepsel said they were looking for someone who could complement the other two bands scheduled that night. Bottle Rockets will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Old 97’s will go on at 8 p.m.
“We tried to find a band with the same genre as the other two bands that were already booked,” said Poepsel. “I think he fits in well.”
Shooter Jennings will perform at 9:30 p.m.
Poepsel noted he’s heard that Jennings puts on a good show.
“I’ve heard nothing but good things from people who like that genre,” Poepsel said. “Many were surprised we were able to book him.”