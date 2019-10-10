The answer to the prayers of frustrated Highway 47 commuters may soon be answered, but it all depends on grant funding from the federal government.
On Tuesday, Franklin County and the city of Union entered into an agreement to team up on an ambitious, and costly, project to create a mile-long, two-lane expressway to bypass the intersection of Highways 50 and 47 in Union.
The “Union Expressway” also would realign the northern section of Highway 47 to meet in a straight line with the southern portion.
The estimated cost of the construction of the expressway is $12,188,653, which could be subsidized by federal grants and the remaining local shares would be split equally between Union and Franklin County in a cost-share agreement.
The funding is contingent on approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Now that the county is in 100 percent, the Union Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on the agreement at its next meeting Oct. 14.
City Administrator Russell Rost thanked the county for its willingness to cooperate on the project although it lies entirely inside the Union city limits.
“This cooperation moves a project originally scheduled for sometime in the 2040s up to start in three or four years,” Rost said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the work has the potential to be one of the largest, most impactful transportation and infrastructure projects in the history of the county.
“This was on the books for 2042, and now we will be turning dirt by the end of 2023,” Brinker said. “This will have a huge impact in the decades to come.”
Brinker applauded the work over the last several years by the Highway 47 corridor committee and the study conducted by the Lochmueller Group.
“They have identified the main cause of the issues right here at this intersection,” Brinker said. “They also gave us six options to choose from and this is the one that was selected. The work now falls on Cochran Engineering.”
Funding
The city of Union will seek funds for the construction of the roadway portion of the expressway, including a 2,000-foot section of bridge over the Bourbeuse River and corresponding flood plain.
The estimated cost of construction of the roadway portion is $10,209,738.
The city of Union will apply for federal surface transportation grant funding in the approximate amount of $8,670,508, leaving the local share of the expressway cost at 20 percent or approximately $3,273,332.
The design of the expressway will run from Highway 47 at Old County Farm Road to the current alignment of south Highway 47 at Highway 50.
The northern end of the expressway will feature a two-lane roundabout on Highway 47 and the southern portion will culminate in a four-way stop intersection.
According to the agreement, Franklin County will solicit funds for the construction of the roundabout with an estimated cost of $1,978,915.
The county will apply for a CMAQ grant in the approximate amount of $1,318,912.
The local share of the roundabout cost will be 20 percent, or approximately $660,003.
If both entities are successful in acquiring the grant funding, the agreement states the approximate amount of $3,933,335 in matching funds will be split on a 50/50 basis between Union and Franklin County, leaving each to pay $1,966,675.
History
It has been the general consensus that the biggest traffic problem area in the 13-mile Highway 47 corridor is the intersection of Highways 47 and 50 in the heart of Union. It would be addressed first.
The agreement between Union and the county was the result of the cities of St. Clair and Washington announcing in June they would financially sit out the initial stages of the Highway 47 project.
Since Union and the county took the lead the project has moved at a faster pace than it has in the past three years.
A contract was approved in August 2017 by the county’s Highway 47 committee to pay St. Louis-based Lochmueller Group $185,000 to conduct an analysis of the Highway 47 corridor from Washington to St. Clair.
Franklin County pledged $75,000, the cities of Union and Washington both pledged $50,000, and the Union and Washington Special Road districts put in $5,000 each to fund the study. St. Clair did not contribute financially.
The study presents several options to improve the corridor and the general consensus of all parties involved would be to eventually make the 13-mile stretch a four-lane divided highway. Estimated costs would be about $70 million.
Bowing Out
In June, St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker said interest in the Union project in his community and with his aldermen is mixed. He said it could be years before the overall $70 million widening project even reaches St. Clair.
“We are sure there is a need, but at this point we don’t want to jump too far ahead,” Dierker said.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb echoed his southern counterpart’s sentiments since Washington also is at an extreme end of the corridor. Lamb said he would prefer to see Union get its project done first before committing funds.
“It could be 10 years before the project even gets close to Washington,” Lamb said. “A more pressing priority for us now is keeping Highway 47 above flood level on the north side of the new bridge in Warren County.”