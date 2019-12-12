Emmaus Homes has announced the sale of 43 acres of property near Marthasville.
The property was purchased by the Hasenjaeger family, longtime residents of Marthasville.
The sale represents a small portion of the former Emmaus Homes campus, which totals about 650 acres, and includes a cemetery.
Under the terms of the sale agreement and Missouri statutes, the new owners will maintain the cemetery.
“We are pleased that a local family has purchased this tract of land and are grateful for their commitment to maintain the cemetery,” said Cindy Clark, president and CEO of Emmaus.
In May 2015, the Emmaus board voted to close the Marthasville campus. At that time, Emmaus was providing 24-hour residential and other services to 70-plus adults with developmental disabilities on its campus located off Highway D. The Marthasville campus had been open for 120 years.
Emmaus said the decision was based on the three tenets of its strategic plan — best practice, financial stability and good stewardship.
In August of that year, the board reaffirmed its decision after hearing from parents, guardians and supporters who opposed the campus closure.
The Emmaus board’s decision to proceed with closing was similar to what had occurred in St. Charles. The 88-acre property there was closed and residents were moved into homes in the area. That property also was sold.
In April 2017, Clark announced that Emmaus was ahead of schedule in transitioning Marthasville clients and the move was to be completed by March 2019.
Clark also reported it was a time of growth at Emmaus, which had opened 10 new group homes, primarily in Warren County, and opened an administrative office in Marthasville.
Earlier this year, the Marthasville property was listed on Missouri Preservation’s 2019 Places in Peril list.
Places in Peril is an annual list of endangered historic places in the state of Missouri. These places are nominated by concerned individuals and decided upon by a committee of preservation advocates.
Emmaus officials said they hoped that listing on the Places in Peril will bring it to the attention of a preservation-minded developer.
Before serving as a campus for the developmentally disabled, the complex began as a seminary for the German Evangelical Church in Missouri.
A campus of five buildings was completed there by 1859. Four of these remain in various states of repair. One building was lost to a fire in 1930. The seminary was in operation at this site until 1883, when it moved to St. Louis and eventually became Eden Seminary.
In 1893, the campus in Marthasville became known as the Emmaus Asylum for Epileptics and Feeble Minded. The campus grew to a total of eight substantial buildings, including a chapel, by 1928.
Missouri Preservation said this is an important historic site, having been constructed by some of the tens of thousands of Germans who emigrated here beginning in the 1830s.
The buildings in the complex are unique in that they are of sturdy limestone construction in varying German styles by German immigrants.
For more than 125 years, Emmaus has been a provider of services for adults with developmental disabilities. Emmaus provides these services to more than 250 adults with disabilities in more than 70 community homes throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.