Franklin County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Franklin County will receive $13,520 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Franklin County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds since 1991.
The selection was made by the Missouri State Set-Aside Committee, as Franklin County was among the jurisdictions that did not receive direct funding from the National Board.
The National Board is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and the United Way Worldwide.
A Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The Local Board consisting of representatives from several Franklin County service providers will determine how the funds awarded to Franklin County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies pocked to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
The Local Board may conduct an on-site visit and tour of your agency and ask questions pertaining to your operation.
Private or public voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Stephanie Norton at the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, 401B E. Springfield Ave., Union.
Call 636-583-1679, or email sanorton@franklinmo.net for an application or further information.