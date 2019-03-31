After several months of frustration between Franklin and St. Louis counties over emergency radio frequencies, a tentative resolution has been reached.
At issue is the use of St. Louis County emergency radio frequencies by Franklin County fire and EMS departments.
Currently, there are agreements in place for the two counties to use each other’s frequencies when they are operating at aid incidents on either side of the county line.
Franklin County uses an analog VHF system and St. Louis County operates on a digital 800 megahertz system.
Franklin County Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson says although Franklin County upheld its end of the deal, St. Louis County did not by requiring Franklin County departments to use their codes unless they purchased specific radios.
He feels St. Louis County is basically using the specific radio equipment simply as an excuse not to give up its radio frequencies and did not like Franklin County having them.
Hinson believes the radio frequencies should be offered to Franklin County without the new radio requirement due not only to the high expense, but the fact it limits the aid Franklin County can offer.
At a bi-county meeting Friday, Hinson said St. Louis County agreed to allow Franklin County agencies to use the frequencies, but they may still have to purchase new equipment, however it may be cheaper.
“It wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but they (St. Louis County) are facing challenges too,” Hinson said. “It’s the difference between radios that are $3,000 apiece or $7,000 apiece.”
Hinson added the challenges both counties are facing may not be coming from each other, but from the radio manufacturer Motorola.
Although all of the fire/EMS departments that border St. Louis County have a few of the 800 megahertz radios that can now be programmed, for safety, each person responding to a call in St. Louis County should have their own radio, on the same frequency, to properly communicate with everyone at an incident.
Currently, the 800 megahertz radios area assigned to a specific apparatus or commanding officer.
Hinson said since St. Louis County will now allow the frequencies to be programed into the less expensive radios, there may be more to go around.
Two of the main entities this will affect will be Meramec Ambulance and Boles Fire Districts, who cross over the county line to give mutual aid frequently.
“It looks like Meramec EMS has some of the radios they can share with Boles,” Hinson said. “
Metro West
The ongoing issue was brought to the forefront in February when the Franklin County commission was asked to use its Geographical Information System (GIS) by the Metro West Fire Protection District.
At that time, Hinson asked the commission to table the request until some consensus could be reached.
“I hate to use this as leverage, but every time interoperability comes up, it falls on deaf ears,” he said. ““I’m pretty much done with St. Louis County dictating what we can and can’t do. Then they want something from us all the time.”
Hinson stressed his anger and frustration is not directed at Metro West Fire Protection District specifically, but to the entire St. Louis County emergency system as a whole.
Since the meeting last week, Hinson’s anger has settled and the commission voted unanimously to allow Metro West to access the GIS data.