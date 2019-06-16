An $18,174,084 general operating budget for fiscal year 2020 at East Central College was approved Monday night by the board of trustees. It will take effect July 1.
The budget is up from last year’s expenditures budget, which was $17,479,113.
It also reflects an 8.65 percent increase in revenue from last year’s budget.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Phil Pena said when Fund 10 and Fund 25, the college restricted fund, are combined there’s an increase of 9.85 percent.
Essentially no change in the amount of state aid, limited growth of local tax revenues and a decrease in tuition and fee revenue all presented challenges for the budget, Pena said.
All three of those sources contribute to 97 percent of the college’s revenue.
“State aid is essentially
lat,” Pena said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.”
He expects the college will get the same amount it did last year.
President Jon Bauer noted Gov. Parson signed the state budget Monday.
Local revenue expected is $6.7 million compared to last year’s $6,671,746.
While Pena expects tuition hours will decrease, he said total credit hours are expected to increase about 3 percent.
“Right now, we’re pretty much on track for that,” he said. “We’re looking forward to that.”
Pena also noted that operating fund expenses are expected to be in balance with revenues.
Medical insurance is expected to go up about 10 percent.
“That’s our biggest unknown right now,” said Pena, which will only affect the budget for half of the fiscal year because it takes effect in January.
“We’re not hearing a lot of positive things on it going down,” he said. “We hope it’s at 10 percent, but then we’ll know a little bit more as our calendar year goes on.”
Fund 40
Pena said he is concerned about Fund 40, the auxiliary services fund, which is used exclusively for services that support college operations, such as the bookstore, food service and the center for workforce development (CWD).
The proposed budget shows Fund 40 with a $389,312 deficit.
“There are several committees looking at this to see if we can improve that number,” Pena said.
The bookstore has a projected loss of $126,000, the CWD with a loss of $194,000 and food service with a loss of $65,000.
Pena noted that other operations do show positive growth.
Student Activity, General
The college is expecting to collect a little more than $1 million from general fees and $322,270 in student activity fees.
“We anticipate this will cover many of our expenses,” Pena said.
Pena said there’s a couple of little deficits among individual accounts.
“But overall Fund 25 does balance out,” he said.
Fund Balances
As of June 5, the general fund had a combined subtotal of $6.9 million consisting of board restricted and current unrestricted funds.
In the faculty development fund there is an expected positive of $8,039.
The fund balance for all of the college restricted fees and programs has an expected positive of $122,412.