East Central College will hold its 50th anniversary celebration this Sunday and there will be something for everyone at the event, no matter their interests.
President Jon Bauer said he’s hopeful a good mix of alumni, people who have never visited the college and everyone in between will attend.
The celebration will kick off at noon with a 1960-70s vehicle display, food trucks, petting zoo, children’s games and inflatable, commemorative photo booth, faculty demonstrations and displays, an escape room and Exceptional Equestrians display.
Bauer said the faculty demonstrations will give guests a flavor of the college by showcasing what is offered in terms of programs.
The Business and Industry Center will have several equipment demonstrations, and the health care faculty will showcase its latest technology in the Health and Science building.
Academic departments will hold trivia-related activities
throughout the event. The art department will showcase a 50th anniversary mosaic project.
The accounting faculty will demonstrate how to use an abacus, and the math and science staff will have several interactive activities. Walking tours of the campus will be given at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., both starting in the Buescher Hall lobby.
“The alumni who haven’t visited in awhile will see some familiar things, but also it will be quite different because campus has grown over time,” Bauer said.
An alumni reunion for Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association, student clubs, athletes and coaches is scheduled at 1-2 p.m. in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center lobby.
Another reunion will be held for performing arts students, faculty and staff in the theater lobby from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The jazz band and choir will perform on the Donald Shook Student Center quad from 1-2 p.m.
A 10-minute play will take place in the Hansen Hall art gallery between 12:30-1:30 p.m. Also in the gallery, a poetry reading will take place from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Two culinary demonstrations will take place from 1:15-2:15 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. in the training center.
A formal presentation of the 50th anniversary and time capsule ceremony will be held in the theater from 2-2:30 p.m.
The time capsule is a handcrafted wooden chest, which was made and donated by former ECC employee Don Hays and current ECC Trustee Cookie Hays. The college will store it on campus in a climate-controlled area. It will be opened again 50 years from now as part of the centennial celebration.
The education faculty will be recording messages to store in the time capsule.
“It’s important to recognize milestones and observing our 50th anniversary certainly is an important milestone to the college,” said Bauer.
The college was voted into existence in 1968 as the Junior College District of East Central Missouri. The first classes were held nearly 17 months later at Memorial Auditorium, Union.
“It’s a good opportunity to not just look back, but also look forward to make sure the next 50 years are equally as impactful,” Bauer said.
Shuttles will be available at the celebration.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone,” said Bauer. “I encourage everyone to take a little time out of their day Sunday to celebrate with us.”