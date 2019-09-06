A new early alert system that uses predictive analytic software will be implemented at East Central College.
The software analyzes data and creates easy-to-use student risk indicators so instructors can focus on the students who need it most.
The board of trustees recently approved the software, but it was not unanimous.
“To me, it’s almost a slap in the face to everybody who teaches here that they’re not aware of what’s happening with their classes,” said Trustee Prudence Fink Johnson, who voted against it.
The early alert strategy bid comes at an initial cost of $59,380 through Aviso Retention, Columbus, Ohio. The second year will cost $30,796.50; third year, $32,336.33; and fourth year, $33,963.17.
The software will be funded through the college’s technology fee.
Intervention
Heath Martin, vice president of student development, explained that the product includes a course completion and student persistence algorithm that considers hundreds of risk and success factors to most accurately define which students need intervention.
“This is really the best practice in higher education to use analytical software and tools to identify students who are at risk of dropping out,” said President Jon Bauer.
Martin noted the software is just one tool that will be utilized to meet a strategic plan goal of annually awarding 720 degrees and certificates.
“I believe that every student has the potential to be successful,” he said. “However, some of our students need that additional intervention at the right time to be successful.”
The system is expected to help students stay on track because faculty and staff are able to assign tasks within the system. It also will track and record student interactions in a case management approach so faculty and staff are aware of what the student is doing.
The platform provides many ways faculty and staff can communicate with students, including text messaging.
If a student falls off of their academic plan, the platform will alert their academic adviser.
“To me it sounds like they don’t have the responsibility to do what they need to do to stay here,” said Johnson. “It’s like big brother is watching over you.”
Martin said with the approval, he’s hoping the software will be ready for use in spring 2020.
To measure the success of the early alert system, Martin said the college will need to have a set of individual goals for each year to progressively work up to awarding 720 degrees and certificates. He also said that community colleges that have worked with Aviso Retention has successfully improved their fall-to-fall retention rates by about 14 percent.
In order to pay for the product, the college would need to gain 15 students and retain those students for a full year.
“So if we retain 15 or 16 (students) that we wouldn’t have had otherwise, actually this will be revenue added,” said Trustee Eric Park. “Our mission here is not only to attract and recruit people, but to have successful outcomes. So hand-holding might be productive.”
Last semester, an ad hoc system was in place.
Jenifer Goodson, instructor, said with that system the college had over 400 advising recommendations. The recommendations varied from sending students to the learning center, counseling and class or grade advisement.
“We had students who were getting help,” she said, noting students improved greatly, even a whole letter grade in some situations. “The fact that we had over 400 recommendations from faculty for students to get help shows our faculty care enough to use this resource. I would like to see it go in place.”
Closed Loop
Johnson expressed concern over who would have access to the alerts.
Goodson attended a conference over the summer regarding the early alert system and said communication through the system is closed loop. If Goodson were to recommend a student who needed advising or tutoring help, she could communicate that to the specific adviser or tutor.
Then, the adviser or tutor would reach out to the student. From that point on all communication stays between those three.
Goodson would know if the student showed up or if an appointment had been made.
“It’s a closed loop letting us know exactly what is going on,” she explained. “The whole campus does not know, it’s only the people who are involved.”
Student Weighs In
Juanita Ziegler, president of student government, noted that she is very actively involved in campus activities, including her classes.
“I hopefully would not use that service, but there are a lot of students on campus who fail, not because they don’t care or try, but because we do have a lot of resources and they don’t always know where to get the help,” she said.
Ziegler is a first-generation college student. She said she wasn’t sure where to get help when she first came to campus.
“Having people like counselors and teachers looking out for you and giving you that push, that’s what you need,” she said. “Someone to show you that they care. Maybe they don’t need you to hold their hand the whole way, but if you come up and touch my hand it’ll make a difference.”
Bauer said the program wouldn’t only be used for preventing students from dropping out.
“It’s also trying to help students who aren’t performing as well as they could,” he said.
Johnson asked if the system doesn’t work or improve their retention or completion rates, will the college stop using it.
“Well, we’ll assess it each year for sure, but I think if we really want to be serious about increasing our retention rates then we need to utilize a tool like this to better use the services we have,” said Bauer. “If we utilize this and we don’t see that increase then you have to question whether it’s worthwhile, but I’m convinced institutions across the country are using tools like this and have seen those increased retention rates as a result.”