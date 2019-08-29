The SOAR to 2024 strategic plan at East Central College officially was put into place Monday night, Aug. 26.
The plan was presented to the board of trustees by Dr. Michelle Smith, executive director of institutional effectiveness.
“This East Central College Strategic Plan is a big step toward our future,” said Trustee President Ann Hartley. “It represents literally hundreds of hours by nearly 300 individuals all of whom are committed to making East Central College the very best center of learning it can possibly be.”
The plan was developed by the strategic planning committee, which is led by tri-chairs Smith, Dr. Wendy Pecka and Megan Elbert.
Hartley noted an invitation to be part of committee was sent to all faculty and staff with more than 50 people agreeing to participate.
“They worked throughout the spring and summer gathering information, brainstorming and sharing ideas, identifying strategies and formulating action plans,” she said. “Many of them did this on their own time.”
An open house was held Aug. 14 for the community to view the strategic plan and provide feedback before it was presented to the trustees.
“Strategic planning is the work of the college,” said President Jon Bauer. “It provides direction for the college and communicates a sense of priorities.”
The plan is sectioned into five action statements with objectives under each, along with new mission and vision statements.
The vision and mission statements are designed for the college to follow for a long time, but the action statements are plans to follow in the immediate years.
The trustees worked specifically on the vision and mission statements. The entire plan has been shared with faculty, staff, students and community members.
“Last January a call went out to members of our wide community to attend a Future Summit,” said Hartley. “Nearly 200 members from all areas and interests came to share their opinions, desires and support for ECC’s future.”
Bauer noted the plan will be continually reassessed to find out what how much progress is being made.
“Everyone on campus, in one way or another, has been involved with this plan,” said Bauer. “So this is the result of a lot of work, but the real work begins when it’s adopted.”
The Plan
The five action statements of the plan are partnerships, pathways, employees, financial strength and Rolla.
The partnerships statement aims to strengthen partnerships with local high schools, higher education institutions and employers to drive intellectual and economic development in the region.
The pathways plan works to develop clear academic and career pathways with personalized support to increase enrollment and promote student success.
Under the employee action statement, the college will strive to create a culture of collaboration and learning to attract, retain and develop diverse and talented employees.
The college is seeking to sustain institutional viability by creating a comprehensive budget process by June 30, 2020, aim for the auxiliary department to operate a financially self-sustaining level by June 30, 2023, increase alternative revenues by June 30, 2024 and improve Composite Financial Index to two by June 30, 2024, according to the financial strength statement.
The college’s presence and offerings in Rolla are expected to enhance throughout the region through implementation of the Rolla action statement.
“I really like the five strategies,” said Trustee Cookie Hays. “That hits the mark of what we need to be focused on.”
While she said it’s important for the board of trustees to continue monitoring the plan, equally important will be for faculty and staff to carry out and implement the plan.
“If this is how we can get to our goals, I think it’s wonderful,” said Hays.
The new mission statement aims to empower students and enrich communities through education. The vision statement states that ECC will be a leader in higher education, inspiring academic excellence and driving community development.
“Since we realize no plan is perfect, and that time and resources will have an effect, we have committed to re-evaluating this plan at least annually to make adjustments so that we keep moving forward in a positive direction,” said Hartley.
The development of this new plan was part of a process to address the “on notice” status that was placed on the college’s accreditation in 2018.
On Notice
A Higher Learning Commission team visit to East Central College in 2017 for a routine review turned sour after a recommendation to be placed on probation. It was recommended that the college be placed on probation for failing to meet HLC standards.
A hearing was held in April 2018 and a lesser status of “on notice” was placed on ECC.
Even before the hearing, the college was preparing to set goals to focus on over a year.
In March 2018, the ECC Board of Trustees approved an interim strategic plan. Several goals outlined in that plan were met.
During this two-year process, the college remains fully accredited, college credits transfer, financial aid will be dispersed and the high quality of academic programs remain.
The HLC officially placed the institution’s accreditation “on notice” June 2018. The HLC concluded the college meets the criteria for accreditation, but with concerns on core components 4.B, 4.C, 5.B, 5.C and 5.D.
Since the “on notice” status, the college has partnered with CampusWorks, Bradenton, Fla., to develop a strategic plan.
The college also hired Smith as the first executive director of institutional effectiveness in August 2018.
The college will receive an accreditation visit from the HLC team Nov. 18-19.