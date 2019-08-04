East Central College recently announced it is a recipient of a $47,000 grant that is part of the Combat2Careers program that strives to help disabled student veterans in securing employment opportunities.
The grant comes from Cornell University, N.Y., and is supported by the Kessler Foundation.
A consultant with Cornell University, Kathleen Lee, sought out Alice Whalen, ECC Adult and Education Literacy director, at a Missouri Association for Workforce Development Conference to present the grant opportunity.
Whalen passed the information along to the ECC Veterans Services and Financial Aid Advisor Lorrie Baird.
With her son in the military, this grant strikes home for Baird.
“I know someday he may be in a similar situation,” she said. “It’s nice to know there’s this type of service for veterans.”
The Combat2Careers is aimed at strengthening disabled veterans’ skills in the workplace.
The grant was presented to a two-year and four-year college. SUNY Oswego, N.Y., was the four-year college recipient.
The program will offer mentoring and career opportunities for veterans.
ECC will work with manufacturers in the area to help secure apprenticeships.
Baird will be taking on responsibility as the Combat2Careers coordinator. She said she already serves as the primary contact for veterans now, but this role will be more hands-on.
Currently, Baird is forming an advisory group. She also has to undergo training and will work with the outreach market.
She’ll be focused on recruiting veterans to the program, retention rates and making sure veterans graduate.
The program will help integrate new information for both male and female veterans.
Baird emphasized female veterans because she said they face unique academic and employment challenges. A big focus of the program is finding ways of dealing with those specific challenges.
The grant money will be used to develop training materials, workshops and travel expenses.
“Pretty much anything we can provide to make the grant successful,” Baird said.
A lot of the mentoring the program offers will come from the businesses providing the apprenticeships.
“Nothing is really set in stone,” Baird said. “We just have to test methods to see what works.”
The program is designed to help 100 disabled veterans over a two-year span find a career of their preference. The college will provide supportive services to veterans who are hindered by their disability to make sure they’re successful in their career, Baird said.
She gave an example of a veteran in a wheelchair who is interested in working at a precision machining company. The college will work with the employer to determine what position would be a successful fit for said veteran.
“A disability shouldn’t keep you from getting a job,” she said.
She’s hopeful this program will help the college strengthen their relationships with area employers.
“Everyone is really pulling for this to be a success,” Baird said.