East Central College will continue to implement its strategic plan strategies after a mock accreditation visit last week went well.
“We got a lot of good information to process,” said Dr. Michelle Smith, executive director of institutional effectiveness.
The mock visit took place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29-30.
Two college professionals engaged with ECC officials to provide feedback in preparation for an official accreditation visit in November.
The mock visit was not held in conjunction with the Higher Learning Commission, which will visit the college Nov. 18-19 to determine its accreditation status after a 2017 visit left the college’s accreditation “on notice” for concerns on meeting criterion 4 and 5.
In addition to the mock visit, the two college professionals gave feedback on an assurance argument the college had drafted to be turned into the HLC. The assurance argument is part of the requirements to meeting the criteria for accreditation. The argument is accompanied by an evidence file.
The pair visited with several committees that have worked on projects that are considered “on notice” and related to criterion 4 and 5. An open forum also was held during the mock visit for all faculty and staff.
“It was excellent for staff and faculty to deepen their understanding of all of the activities we’re working on here at the college,” said Smith, who noted the visit provided a way for staff and faculty to understand the day-to-day work while also seeing the efforts being done to increase retention and provide the best student experience.
The consultants designed the mock visit agenda to cover what they felt would be most valuable for them to see. They also met with a couple of the board members during their visit.
“The feedback aligned with our understanding of what our strengths are and what we continue to improve on,” said Smith. “We’ll continue to implement the strategies we have in place to provide for great improvement in the college for the next five years.”
Accreditation Status
A routine accreditation review of ECC in 2017 ended with an HLC team recommending the college be placed on probation for failing to meet HLC standards.
After a hearing in April 2018, the status was lessened to “on notice.” The HLC concluded that the college meets the criteria for accreditation, but with concerns on core components 4.B, 4.C, 5.B, 5.C and 5.D.