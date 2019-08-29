Despite a lower tax rate this year for East Central College, the rate is expected to produce more revenue.
The tax rate has stayed steady since an increase in 2013. The tax rate increased that year 1.4 cents over the 2012 rate.
The board of trustees voted Monday night to lower the 2019 operating tax levy to .4478 cents per $100 in assessed valuation. The previous tax rate was .4541 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The tax levy is split into two categories made up of an operating levy of .3637 cents and a debt service funds levy of .0841 cents.
The debt service funds levy stayed the same and is set to produce revenues of at least $1,541,150, which is required to meet the debt service of ECC for the calendar year 2020.
“This is the levy that will generate funds to retire our bonds,” said President Jon Bauer. “This is the same levy as we’ve had since 2006 and we made a commitment to voters to keep the debt service levy the same.”
The lower operating rate is expected to generate revenues of at least $6.7 million for the fiscal year, which is about $179,681 more than last year’s revenue.
Lower Debt Levy
Last year, Trustee Dr. Eric Park expressed concern that the levy wasn’t lowered. With a high assessed valuation, the college would stand to gain more from a maintained debt levy, he said.
Park noted if the valuation is higher, the college should move to lower the rate for taxpayers.
The college has been collecting more than it can use, Park said.
When a debt levy collects any excess funds, the funds are carried into a debt service fund and remain in that fund’s balance.
On Monday, Bauer noted the debt reserve fund has $379,000 remaining, which he said is about a fourth of what is needed to pay back debts.
“Any additional amount of money we collect is put into this reserve fund,” said Park at the meeting. “At some point if we get to the maximum (amount allowed) it might be (worth) additional consideration to look at not asking for additional money for the reserve.”
Park said the board will continue to monitor the rate each year.
Tax rates are subject to change based on actions by county boards of equalization, the State Tax Commission, subsequent information, applicable law and certification by the state auditor.
The district’s assessed value, based on real estate and personal property, is $1,856,523,069 this year, which is an increase of 5.2 percent from last year.
“That’s due both to new construction and also reassessment,” said Bauer. “When you look at property that is here now and was here a year ago, the reassessed value of that property is about 3.7 percent higher than it was a year ago.”
Bauer also noted the college is only allowed to retain 1.9 percent, which is set by the state. Bauer said both rates are sufficient.