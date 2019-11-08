The East Central College Foundation will award six mini-grants this year totaling $7,540.92 to departments and programs through the Albert C. Buescher Memorial Fund.
Foundation Director Bridgette Kelch said the grants are given out annually to help support various initiatives.
The total request for funding was $16,695, but the college agreed to fund about $9,154.
“The Foundation is excited to help fund these worthy projects and can’t wait to see their impact on the students and the campus,” said Kelch.
The college’s box office was awarded $1,000 to set up a coffee shop/concession stand outside the theater. The coffee shop will be able to be used daily by students, as well as before and after Patron events and performances, Kelch said.
The Civic & Community Engagement program will use its $950 to host a volunteer opportunity for students, faculty and staff in April 2020.
Learning materials specific to the microbiology, general biology, chemistry and anatomy/physiology classes will be purchased for the Rolla campus. These items, totaling $1,500, will help provide hands-on learning experience.
The agriculture department will receive $2,700 to fund three field trips for students enrolled in Animal Science and Intro to Ag. The field trips will help enrich the program, Kelch said.
A preemie simulator, with an estimated cost of $390, will be purchased by the EMS program. The simulator would allow students to practice CPR, intubation and starting an IV.
A final grant approved is for $1,000 to help the Art Club purchase eight disposal phones and train tickets for its London educational trip.
Since 2009, the ECC Foundation Board has awarded more than $97,400 to college departments and programs through its mini-grants initiative.